ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

$8.5 billion transit tax likely headed to Sacramento voters. Political support is lining up

By Ryan Lillis
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p3rrE_0gCbrJRU00

Sacramento-area power brokers have agreed to a compromise over the details of a proposed $8.5 billion transportation tax, coalescing key political support behind a measure that appears headed for the November ballot.

If approved, the tax would fund dozens of transportation projects in Sacramento County, from freeway interchange improvements to the Capital Southeast Connector expressway proposed to connect Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova and Folsom . Also in the proposed funding plan are a Regional Transit light rail extension to Sacramento International Airport, maintenance of the American River Parkway and new bridges across the Sacramento and American rivers.

The proponents of the tax announced last week that they had filed more than 75,000 signatures with Sacramento County to place a measure on the November ballot. If the measure qualifies for the ballot and receives at least 50% approval from voters, it would raise the county sales tax by one half of 1% for the next 40 years to fund road improvements, new bridges and an expansion of the county’s mass transit systems .

Some local leaders had expressed concern in recent weeks that parts of the measure’s funding formula – particularly money for new roads – would threaten the region’s ability to meet greenhouse gas reduction targets. That in turn could jeopardize critical state funding for transportation and housing.

Led by Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, local leaders negotiated a compromise with the tax measure proponents that will give the Sacramento Area Council of Governments the authority to analyze the climate impacts of projects funded by the tax. SACOG will also have the power to recommend how to mitigate the greenhouse gas impacts of those projects.

SACOG is the region’s main planning organization , with elected leaders from several local governments on its board. Among its key focuses are transportation planning, yet the organization was not directly involved in the measure until now.

The agreement also would set aside $100 million in funding from the city of Sacramento’s share of the tax revenue for a California Mobility Center, a proposed research center in the city that would focus on transportation technology and attracting transit startup businesses. And, with inflation on the rise, the tax could generate around $500 million more in revenue than currently projected. The agreement stipulates that extra money “may be needed primarily for GHG (greenhouse gas) mitigation efforts,” according to a SACOG staff report.

The SACOG board of directors is scheduled to vote on the agreement at a Thursday meeting and is expected to approve the deal.

Steinberg said he planned to oppose the tax measure if the agreement had not been reached. He said he will support the measure “now that SACOG has a real seat at the table.” As a state senator, Steinberg authored Senate Bill 375 , which makes sure city and county governments have a say in regional plans to combat climate change.

“(The tax measure agreement will) reduce congestion, create jobs and ensure we are meeting our aggressive climate goals,” Steinberg said.

Michael Quigley, executive director of the California Alliance for Jobs and a co-chair of the tax measure campaign, said the deal is “a very significant agreement both politically and policy-wise.”

“It brings all the major stakeholders together and lays out a path forward for transportation projects that mitigates their impacts while also giving assurances that the voter-approved expenditure plan will be honored,” he said.

The proposed measure is nearly identical to a 2016 sales tax measure that was narrowly defeated . Local taxpayer groups such as the Sacramento Taxpayers Association and Eye on Sacramento opposed that measure.

Comments / 19

justmetoo
3d ago

no more taxes!!!! isn't there a surplus? the bypass is needed but Steinberg has already said no. just a heads-up. if you vote for it based on promises it makes, you aren't getting it

Reply
13
mike
3d ago

With the highest gas taxes in the nation I say NO WAY!! it just goes into the general fund and disappears from there. We should have a road fund so we can have greater accountability.

Reply
9
karen O
2d ago

What about Millions already spent on unfinished bullet train ?Newsom brags $95M Surplus. What fund are those $$ sitting in.?TAXED to death in CA. LESS TAXES AND MORE FISCAL ACCOUNTABILITY ! !

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Group of Democrats now want to postpone gas tax increase

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — State lawmakers are now trying to take new action in response to skyrocketing gas prices. A group of 13 assembly Democrats sent a letter to the governor and legislative leaders, urging they postpone the 3-cent inflationary increase to the state’s gas tax for a year. In the letter, they wrote, “the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Folsom, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Rancho Cordova, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
City
Elk Grove, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Traffic
Local
California Government
Sacramento, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
natomasbuzz.com

Election Results: Two Runoff Races?

Natomas voters are looking at potentially two runoff elections in November, according to the latest Sacramento County vote tallies posted Friday afternoon. City council candidate Lisa Kaplan continues to lead in the race to represent District 1 on the Sacramento City Council. The most recent vote counts, however, show Kaplan...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
AFP

California to rename 'Negro Bar' park after years of debate

A California park called Negro Bar will finally be renamed after years of debate over its racist origins, state officials said Friday. On Friday, two days before the Juneteenth anniversary of the emancipation of US slaves, the California State Park and Recreation Commission voted unanimously to rename the park, it said in a statement to AFP. The park will temporarily be known as Black Miners Bar.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit Systems#Mass Transit#Senate Bill#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
FOX40

Fireworks show at Cal Expo cancelled

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The skies over Cal Expo will remain dark on the night of July 4 now that the fireworks show will not be happening for the third year in a row. “Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision that Cal Expo will be unable to host the annual fireworks show this year,” […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

11K+
Followers
765
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy