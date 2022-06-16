Tool that reduces cancer risk hits rural Missouri

ST. LOUIS – Washington University Institute for Public Health and Implementation Science Center for Cancer Control announced new funding for a digital tool to reduce cancer risk in rural Missouri communities.

Researchers estimated people with cancer in rural areas are 20 percent more likely to die of the disease than if they lived in urban areas. Historically, rural health systems faced many financial and staffing challenges before the COVID pandemic. Afterward, these systems were especially overwhelmed. Researchers from the university’s schools of social work, medicine, informatics, and public health science have now developed the PREVENT digital tool for users in rural Missouri. It offers tailored physical activity and healthy eating plans to users. It also tackles barriers to care by connecting users with community health providers.

To learn more about PREVENT, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.