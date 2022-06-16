ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Merlin Players stages 'La Cage Aux Folles'

By By MERLIN PLAYERS
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 3 days ago

After a two-year wait, The Merlin Players production of “La Cage Aux Folles” opens Friday at the Paradise Center for the Arts.

Production of the rarely staged musical was postponed by the pandemic.

Artistic Director Julianna Skluzacek has assembled a seasoned artistic team. Eric E. Parrish is vocal director, Shari Setchell is choreographer, Kevin Clague is light designer and Matt Drenth is set designer.

Pam Buschow is heading up the wig and makeup area. But the most important part of the team is Costume Designer Mary Butler Fraser, along with her assistants Jackie Ostlund and Carol Cole.

Costumes are the visual focus in “La Cage Aux Folles.” Fraser and her team have been working on the costumes for three months. Research began even farther back.

“It was important to me that I do my homework so that the show would look authentic,” Fraser said. Creating looks for the six Cagelles (female impersonators) took hours of research.

A professional drag queen was brought in to teach makeup techniques to the cast.

Finding high heels for some of the men was a challenge. “It’s not easy finding high heels in a men’s size 15,” Fraser said.

“La Cages Aux Folles” is French for “The Birdcage.” You may recognize the title from the hit movie with Robin Williams and Nathan Lane. The movie was based on the musical. The book was written by Harvey Fierstein and music and lyrics were written by Jerry Herman. Pianist Peter Webb leads the orchestra.

The cast is led by Eric E. Parrish as Albin and Michael Lambert as Georges. They last appeared together in “A Year with Frog and Toad.”

Other actors include Kim Schaufenbuel, Larry Tolle, Patrick Braucher, Greta Jacobson, Brandon Noble, Stephanie Weiss, Nick Finken, Amber Holven and Matt Drenth. The Cagelle dancers are performed by Evra Beiser, Zeke Brooks, Susan Dunhaupt, Tanner Jorgensen, Jonathan Mor and Dallas Musselman.

As in the movie “The Birdcage” Georges’ son Jean-Michel comes home to tell his father that he is engaged to be married. However, Anne doesn’t know the truth of Jean Michel’s parents and is bringing her very conservative parents to meet them. Humor and chaos erupt as questions about who is his mother arise.

There is no profanity in the show but adult situations.

The production is sponsored by Reliance Bank and Southeast Minnesota Arts Council and Clean Air Act Legacy Funds.

Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

