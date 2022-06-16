Here’s where to celebrate ‘Summer of Swayze’ and watch family movies outdoors in Whatcom County

Summer is quickly approaching and as more people are spending time outside, a summer staple is coming back.

Outdoor movie showings are planned across Whatcom County as soon as this weekend. Here are the movies you and your family can go watch outside.

▪ The city of Ferndale is hosting free outdoor movies starting after sunset around 9 p.m. at Pioneer Park, 2004 Cherry St. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or camping chairs.

▪ The Fairhaven Outdoor Cinema is back with movies starting at dusk, about 9 p.m., at the Fairhaven Village Green, 1207 10th St. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets to sit on. Chairs and hammocks are not allowed on the grass. Tickets are $7 per person. Admission is free for ages 5 and under.

▪ The Pickford Film Center is hosting its “Summer of Swayze” Rooftop Cinema series to celebrate what would have been the actor’s 70th birthday. The events open at 7 p.m. for parties including food, beer and a live DJ. Movies start at dusk. The free events will be held atop the Bellingham Parkade, 1300 Commercial St.

This is the summer movie lineup:

“Encanto” will be presented by the city of Ferndale Friday, June 17.

“Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure” will be presented by the city of Ferndale Friday, June 24.

“Back to the Future” will be presented by the Fairhaven Outdoor Cinema Saturday, June 25. Local blues band Badd Dog Blues Society performs 8:15-9:15 p.m.

“Jumanji: The Next Level” will be presented by the Fairhaven Outdoor Cinema Saturday, July 2. Local musical duo Paul Klein and Mark Kelly performs at 8:15 p.m.

“Encanto” will be presented by the Fairhaven Outdoor Cinema Saturday, July 9. Local band Out of the Ashes performs 8:15-9:15 p.m.

“Mamma Mia” will be presented by the Fairhaven Outdoor Cinema Saturday, July 16. Celtic band The Lindsay Street Band performs 8:15-9:15 p.m.

“Dirty Dancing” will be presented by the Pickford Film Center Friday, July 22.

“The Sandlot” will be presented by the Fairhaven Outdoor Cinema Saturday, July 23. Local Americanna band The Song Wranglers performs 8-9 p.m.

“Dirty Dancing” will be presented by the Fairhaven Outdoor Cinema Saturday, July 30. Local music duo Free Harmony performs 7:45-8:45 p.m.

“Point Break” continues the Pickford Film Center’s “Summer of Swayze” Friday, Aug. 5

“Moana” will be presented by the Fairhaven Outdoor Cinema Saturday, Aug. 6. Local saxophone group Kid’Sax Ensemble performs 7:30-8:30 p.m.“Grease”

“Grease” will be presented by the Fairhaven Outdoor Cinema Saturday, Aug. 13. Local musicians Mark Ashworth and Mark Kelly perform 7:15-8:15 p.m.

“Road House” continues the Pickford Film Center’s “Summer of Swayze” Friday, Aug. 19

“The Goonies” will be presented by the Fairhaven Outdoor Cinema Saturday, Aug. 20. Local belly dancer Rachel Carter performs 7:15-8:15 p.m.

“The Princess Bride” will be presented by the Fairhaven Outdoor Cinema Saturday, Aug. 27. The Bird House will perform live music 7-8 p.m.

