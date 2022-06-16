ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

Couple bothered by bound boats

By Elaine Allen-Emrich
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wIDtv_0gCbr3P700

ENGLEWOOD — Kristen and Glenn Martin look out at Lemon Bay every day from the backyard of their waterfront home.

What they see are two large boats, tied together, floating on the waves.

The couple believes the boats are unwanted guests on their property, but were recently told they are not.

“If they parked a car on our lawn, we could just have it towed — but they are in boats so it’s much harder,” Glenn Martin said.

The couple owns submerged rights to land near their dock along the Lemon Bay waterway.

“The problem is the boats are in the water which we don’t own, but on our submerged rights make it so they shouldn’t be able to dock there,” he said.

The couple called Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office to file a report about the two boats.

“The deputy said the sheriff’s office doesn’t handle derelict boats anymore and we needed to contact Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission so that’s what we did,” Kristen Martin said.

However, according to Sarasota County’s Marine Patrol Unit Sgt. Sam Lutz, the two boats don’t qualify as derelict.

The FWC showed Lutz the GPS coordinates, and it turns out the two boats are anchored 10 to 40 yards beyond the Martins’s property line.

The situation is just one of many Lutz and other officials deal with when it comes to people who live on the land and those who have boats on the bay and other waters.

“We are on top of the boats in that area,” Lutz said. “Laws for the land side are actually different for enforcement on the water. We assist in investigations to determine and then in some cases, we refer them to the county’s code enforcement department for the enforcement portion of it.”

Lutz said the unit did inspections last weekend on boats in Lemon Bay, checking if they are properly registered, have lights and other safety equipment. He said one citation was issued after the owner ignored the warning to fix a problem he was previously warned about.

“We are on it,” Lutz said, adding he’s working with FWC officers on the Martins’ complaint and about other boats in Lemon Bay. “We will continue to monitor this area.”

The Martins also filed a complaint with FWC. They said the boats sit there. People sometimes stay over night, but come and go all of the time.

“My neighbor was upset because one man urinated off of the boat,” Kristen said. “It’s just not what you want to see when you are looking out onto the water. We are trying to figure out if the one person is homeless and stays in the boat from time to time.”

The couple are also concerned about the environmental impacts of these boats on the bay.

“There’s a manatee that lives over here,” Kristen said. “When they anchor these boats and leave them there, the anchor drags through and tears up the seagrass when there’s high winds and storms.”

Lutz said that claim would have to be proved.

The couple says they don’t know the condition of the two boats, just what they can see from the shore.

“We don’t know if they are leaking any waste into the water because they never leave to dump anything,” Glenn said. “They don’t have the right nighttime lights. They are out there drinking sometimes into the early morning hours.”

Glenn said he’s upset that the boat owners are getting away with not paying for dock rental space.

“Royal Palm Marina is minutes away from where these boats are,” he said. “These boats are out here haphazardly … they are a danger to other boaters and can become projectiles if there’s a hurricane or really windy storm. We just don’t think it’s safe to have these boats here. If they cause damage to our home or dock, who will pay for them?”

Lutz said there’s a difference in the law for live-aboard boats and mooring boats. He said the unit is still determining which one is happening with the two boats near the Martins’ home.

The couple say they are frustrated just like their other neighbor, Mike Looney who owns the property next door.

“We have people who dock their boats on our property in the water and leave,” said Looney, who owns an electrical company in Englewood. “I don’t want a boat crash in my backyard or my neighborhood because of these boats.

“It’s up to the people in charge like FWC or WCIND (West Coast Inland Navigation District) to fix this. They need to find the owners, inspect the boats and deem them derelict if they are and if they aren’t have them move along. It’s our property and we shouldn’t have these boats on them — especially for months at a time.”

The West Coast Inland Navigation District is headquartered in Venice. It’s an organization that’s funded by property owners in Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee and Manatee counties. It can help the member counties with projects involving water recreation or navigation, and can also help pay for the removal of derelict boats through a state fund.

Officials with the WCIND said nothing can be done unless state or county officers first deem a boat is derelict. The owner must be notified to repair and move the boat, otherwise fines can pile up.

“We would sure like one of these organizations to step up and get rid of these boats,” Kristen said. “If there’s money to do it, I don’t see why it’s not enforced. If we wanted to put a boat there, we couldn’t because there are two illegally parked ones in our space. It makes no sense.”

FWC spokesman Adam Brown said the two boats worrying the Martins are not in violation.

“We can’t ask for him to move anywhere as long as it’s not private property,” Brown said. “However, there are other boats on Lemon Bay we are investigating as derelict...We are working on them.”

Comments / 21

Holland Ailes
3d ago

you own the land not the sea. You don't own a boat or you would have gone out and explained your issue with them. give it up

Reply
11
Shannon Vogel
3d ago

oh poor baby, you can't own the water. I'm sick of listening to the problems of the rich. live with, get on with life.

Reply(2)
10
Catmandew
3d ago

I think the home owners should move if they r upset that people r having fun on the water and they forgot what fun on the water is

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SuncoastPost

What’s On Suncoast? 6.17 – 6.24

The Suncoast Post asks, “What’s On, Suncoast?” Here are some ideas for things around the area this week of June 17 – 24, 2022!. RoboBoat is an international student competition. Teams from around the world design autonomous robotic boats to navigate through a challenging course. Aside from demonstrating impressive maritime maneuverability, these student-built boats are designed to tackle tasks that mimic real-world challenges facing the maritime industry. These challenges include coastal surveillance, port security, and other types of oceanographic operations. Come on June 20-25th to see some fierce competition at Nathan Benderson Park.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Venice, FL
City
Englewood, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Cars
County
Sarasota County, FL
Local
Florida Cars
srqmagazine.com

Happy National Go Fishing Day!

Celebrate National Go Fishing Day with local fisherman Nathan Meschelle in Bradenton's very own Cortez Village. Celebrate the sprit of our hometown with SRQ Magazine. Published 10x a year, SRQ Magazine captures the people, tastes, culture, boutiques and philanthropic hearts of Sarasota, Bradenton Area and the Barrier Islands on the West Coast of Florida. We invite you to experience living and loving local-in print and online. Welcome to the SRQ family!
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brevard; Broward; Charlotte; Collier; DeSoto; Glades; Hardee; Hendry; Highlands; Hillsborough; Indian River; Lake; Lee; Manatee; Martin; Miami-Dade; Okeechobee; Orange; Osceola; Palm Beach; Pasco; Pinellas; Polk; Sarasota; Seminole; St. Lucie; Sumter SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 389 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS FL . FLORIDA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BREVARD BROWARD CHARLOTTE COLLIER DESOTO GLADES HARDEE HENDRY HIGHLANDS HILLSBOROUGH INDIAN RIVER LAKE LEE MANATEE MARTIN MIAMI-DADE OKEECHOBEE ORANGE OSCEOLA PALM BEACH PASCO PINELLAS POLK SARASOTA SEMINOLE ST. LUCIE SUMTER
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Arts and Crafts in Venice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice, Fl will be hosting its 29th annual downtown craft festival today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is free admission and is in Sarasota County. This event will contain some of the nation’s best crafters along West Venice Avenue, a popular street in downtown Venice.
VENICE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Property#Gps#Vehicles#Englewood Kristen#Marine Patrol Unit Sgt#Fwc
Mysuncoast.com

Friday Fest Returns to Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday Fest has returned to Sarasota. The free community event features food trucks and live music. Everyone was thrilled to be back out and living life!
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Multiple species of fish wash up dead in Matlacha

Dead fish have been washing up in Matlacha, Anglers say there’s no cause for concern. Marie Lemieux knew something was going on the minute she saw the dead fish. “We noticed all these eels swimming like hundreds of eels, and we’ve never seen that before. And then later in the day, we started noticing dead fish,” Lemieux said.
MATLACHA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
WINKNEWS.com

Shooting investigation underway in Port Charlotte

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a shooting in a Port Charlotte neighborhood. Deputies say they responded to a shooting in the area of the 22000 block of Laramore Avenue in Port Charlotte around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Part of the road was taped off while they investigated.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Watch: Eleven rescued when boat flips near Tampa Bay’s Beer Can Island

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Eleven people were rescued June 12 when their boat capsized off Beer Can Island in Hillsborough County, officials said. A distress call was received about 5:24 p.m. saying several people were stranded in water just east of Beer Can Island, about 2.5 miles west of Apollo Beach. A Hillsborough sheriff’s office helicopter arrived first and confirmed a boat was upside down in the water with several people swimming around it.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
996
Followers
2K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy