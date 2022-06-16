Couple bothered by bound boats

ENGLEWOOD — Kristen and Glenn Martin look out at Lemon Bay every day from the backyard of their waterfront home.

What they see are two large boats, tied together, floating on the waves.

The couple believes the boats are unwanted guests on their property, but were recently told they are not.

“If they parked a car on our lawn, we could just have it towed — but they are in boats so it’s much harder,” Glenn Martin said.

The couple owns submerged rights to land near their dock along the Lemon Bay waterway.

“The problem is the boats are in the water which we don’t own, but on our submerged rights make it so they shouldn’t be able to dock there,” he said.

The couple called Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office to file a report about the two boats.

“The deputy said the sheriff’s office doesn’t handle derelict boats anymore and we needed to contact Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission so that’s what we did,” Kristen Martin said.

However, according to Sarasota County’s Marine Patrol Unit Sgt. Sam Lutz, the two boats don’t qualify as derelict.

The FWC showed Lutz the GPS coordinates, and it turns out the two boats are anchored 10 to 40 yards beyond the Martins’s property line.

The situation is just one of many Lutz and other officials deal with when it comes to people who live on the land and those who have boats on the bay and other waters.

“We are on top of the boats in that area,” Lutz said. “Laws for the land side are actually different for enforcement on the water. We assist in investigations to determine and then in some cases, we refer them to the county’s code enforcement department for the enforcement portion of it.”

Lutz said the unit did inspections last weekend on boats in Lemon Bay, checking if they are properly registered, have lights and other safety equipment. He said one citation was issued after the owner ignored the warning to fix a problem he was previously warned about.

“We are on it,” Lutz said, adding he’s working with FWC officers on the Martins’ complaint and about other boats in Lemon Bay. “We will continue to monitor this area.”

The Martins also filed a complaint with FWC. They said the boats sit there. People sometimes stay over night, but come and go all of the time.

“My neighbor was upset because one man urinated off of the boat,” Kristen said. “It’s just not what you want to see when you are looking out onto the water. We are trying to figure out if the one person is homeless and stays in the boat from time to time.”

The couple are also concerned about the environmental impacts of these boats on the bay.

“There’s a manatee that lives over here,” Kristen said. “When they anchor these boats and leave them there, the anchor drags through and tears up the seagrass when there’s high winds and storms.”

Lutz said that claim would have to be proved.

The couple says they don’t know the condition of the two boats, just what they can see from the shore.

“We don’t know if they are leaking any waste into the water because they never leave to dump anything,” Glenn said. “They don’t have the right nighttime lights. They are out there drinking sometimes into the early morning hours.”

Glenn said he’s upset that the boat owners are getting away with not paying for dock rental space.

“Royal Palm Marina is minutes away from where these boats are,” he said. “These boats are out here haphazardly … they are a danger to other boaters and can become projectiles if there’s a hurricane or really windy storm. We just don’t think it’s safe to have these boats here. If they cause damage to our home or dock, who will pay for them?”

Lutz said there’s a difference in the law for live-aboard boats and mooring boats. He said the unit is still determining which one is happening with the two boats near the Martins’ home.

The couple say they are frustrated just like their other neighbor, Mike Looney who owns the property next door.

“We have people who dock their boats on our property in the water and leave,” said Looney, who owns an electrical company in Englewood. “I don’t want a boat crash in my backyard or my neighborhood because of these boats.

“It’s up to the people in charge like FWC or WCIND (West Coast Inland Navigation District) to fix this. They need to find the owners, inspect the boats and deem them derelict if they are and if they aren’t have them move along. It’s our property and we shouldn’t have these boats on them — especially for months at a time.”

The West Coast Inland Navigation District is headquartered in Venice. It’s an organization that’s funded by property owners in Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee and Manatee counties. It can help the member counties with projects involving water recreation or navigation, and can also help pay for the removal of derelict boats through a state fund.

Officials with the WCIND said nothing can be done unless state or county officers first deem a boat is derelict. The owner must be notified to repair and move the boat, otherwise fines can pile up.

“We would sure like one of these organizations to step up and get rid of these boats,” Kristen said. “If there’s money to do it, I don’t see why it’s not enforced. If we wanted to put a boat there, we couldn’t because there are two illegally parked ones in our space. It makes no sense.”

FWC spokesman Adam Brown said the two boats worrying the Martins are not in violation.

“We can’t ask for him to move anywhere as long as it’s not private property,” Brown said. “However, there are other boats on Lemon Bay we are investigating as derelict...We are working on them.”