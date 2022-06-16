Warp dad's reality with these great VR Father's Day gifts

With Father's Day only a few days away, you're probably scrambling to find a last-minute gift for your dad — and we think a VR-themed gift is a great choice. If he's never tried it, virtual reality is an amazing way for someone to experience exotic locales or get exercise while stuck at home. Or, if he already owns a headset like the Quest 2, there are plenty of affordable games or accessories you can buy to make his experiences even better. Here's where to start.

These are some great VR and Oculus Quest-themed Father's Day gifts

Oculus Quest 2

The best wireless VR experience

For a straightforward, affordable experience anyone can enjoy, with limited tech know-how and no PC required, you only have one real choice: the Meta Quest 2. Any other choice is going to either under or overwhelm him. Your dad will find hundreds of virtual experiences to entertain him, including some golfing and fishing sims, plus more fast-paced games to cater to his competitive side. And if you own your own headset, you can join him in multiplayer experiences. As a Father's Day VR gift, it's on the expensive side; so just say it counts for Christmas, too!

Gift a game at the Oculus Store

Share a virtual world or two

The Oculus Store has a ridiculous number of quality experiences; we've collected the best Oculus Quest 2 games in a list to help you find some great options for your dad, from exercise and sports to more casual experiences. Once you pick one, go to the Oculus Store and select "Buy for a friend." You'll need your own Facebook account and the email used for your dad's Oculus account, but he'll get instant access to whatever game you pick. This way, you can choose something last-minute without missing the day itself.

KIWI Design Elite Strap

Best VR accessory for comfort

First impressions are everything, and the Oculus Quest 2's default strap is uncomfortably loose, making it front-heavy. If your dad owns the Oculus Quest 2 already, this fantastic strap replacement adds a much firmer fit thanks to the tightening knob in the back, plus better padding and a tilting design for clearer visuals. Best of all, it only takes a few minutes to install. Your dad will definitely thank you for making his virtual sessions more comfortable.

Asterion Universal Illuminated VR Stand

Make dad's Quest 2 a centerpiece

Most people buy a case to go with their Quest 2, which keeps it protected for travel and from sunlight. But a stand like this one makes it easily accessible, and adds a cool splash of color to go with it. Your dad can choose between red, gold, green, cyan, blue, indigo, lavender, white, or alternating colors based on his mood. You'll need your own charging cables, and there's nowhere to keep the Touch controllers, but it's a snazzy Father's Day gift compared to our other picks.

KIWI Design VR Stand

More compact and functional

The Asterion model is for dads that like flashy gifts; this KIWI stand doesn't have the same style, but is more useful for keeping your headset, elite strap, and controllers organized in one spot on your desk. Other models have hanging arms for the Touch controllers that stick further out, taking up more room. With this KIWI design model, no room is wasted. It just lacks any charging mechanism.

Anker Charging Dock for Oculus Quest 2

Built for charging and style

This official Quest 2 accessory simply lets you slot your headset controllers into a dock. It obviously takes up more room than your other gift options, but it's also the simplest option with effortless charging, overcharging protection, and controller battery replacements. It's pricey, but it's a gift your dad will definitely appreciate.

Chromecast with Google TV

Share the Quest with the family

VR can feel too isolating, both for the person wearing the headset, and the other people in the room. But the Quest 2 can be cast to your television, sharing footage to the living room for everyone else to see. Buying your father a Chromecast can be a way to make his experience more social, or help him figure out how to play a game by watching what he's doing on the TV. Plus, of course, he can use it to stream his favorite shows in 4K.

VR Cover Silicone Cover for Oculus Quest 2

You can always use more of these

Plenty of people, young and old, use their Quest 2 headsets for daily exercise. But they only come with one silicone cover, which you'll have to wipe down frequently to avoid getting face rashes over time. If you buy your dad a few silicone cover replacements, he can quickly swap between them before or after a workout, which also makes them easier to scrub down.

MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

Help him keep his VR lenses clean

This is an underrated add-on gift for any Quest 2 owner, especially if your dad wears glasses. Keeping your headset clean is a pain, especially the lenses, which can get easily fogged up or covered in gunk over time. But if you try using anything but a microfiber cloth to clean your lenses, they can get scratched easily; so buy him a big pack to keep around the house and protect his investment.

Choosing the right Father's Day gift for the VR fan in your life

It's hard to design a list of Father's Day Oculus Quest gifts when I can't know for certain if your dad already has a headset or not. I'd assume that he does, but perhaps you're here hoping for something cheaper than the Oculus Quest 2 . Unfortunately, nothing cheaper has the same level of content or quality, so you'll have to shell out a few hundred or more, depending on whether you want to buy the 128GB or 256GB Quest 2 model.

With that out of the way, there are actually a ton of Oculus Quest 2 accessories that make great gifts, as the Quest 2 is easily modifiable and could benefit from a new strap, face cover, headphones, and other tools. That link will take you to some of our other favorites if the picks above don't satisfy you.

As I already mentioned, picking out a couple of Quest 2 games for your dad to try and gifting them through the Quest Store is an easy-yet-thoughtful gift option. If you want to ease your dad into VR, we have a guide on our favorite Quest 2 games for first-timers to avoid motion sickness that'll get your dad hooked on VR without overwhelming him.

Or if your dad is already comfortable with VR and knows what he's doing, consider some VR-adjacent gifts like these VR workout accessories . Something as simple as a fan, microfiber cloth, or workout mat can make a world of difference in his VR experience.