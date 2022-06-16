ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Why did Whatcom jail tighten booking restrictions? Sheriff Elfo says the reasons are many

By David Rasbach
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JlJyE_0gCbqyE800

Deciding to further limit who will be admitted to the Whatcom County Jail after more than two years of COVID-related restrictions didn’t come easily.

But in a June 7 letter from Sheriff Bill Elfo to Whatcom County leaders and obtained by The Bellingham Herald explained the decision to stop booking people suspected of misdemeanor offenses and most suspected of gross misdemeanors and detailed the reasons why the move became necessary.

Chief among them, Elfo wrote, was an increase in the population seen in the jail.

But housing more people in the jail was far from the only reason, Elfo reported.

“Since the beginning of 2022, populations at both the Downtown Jail and Work Center have steadily climbed despite increased booking restrictions that were put into place in October of 2021,” Elfo wrote.

As of Monday, June 13, the weekly jail snapshot reported 181 people at the jail and 109 more at the Work Center.

Those 290 people represent a 28% percent larger jail population than the 226 people housed at the two facilities three months earlier (March 14 report) and 44% more than the 201 people housed six months earlier (Dec. 13, 2021, report).

It’s not only more than the jail saw during corresponding snapshots the previous two years during the pandemic (159 reported June 15, 2021, and 182 reported June 12, 2020), it’s at or above the levels seen the two summers before the pandemic (272 reported June 10, 2019, and 290 reported June 11, 2018).

“In addition to the number of offenders, the characteristics of the offender population has also changed,” Elfo wrote, stating that approximately 83% of the jail population is now being held on suspicion of a felony offense, with the majority having pre-conviction status.

Additionally, Elfo reported that approximately 42% of the people housed in the jail have been diagnosed with a serious mental illness and 80% have an existing substance use disorder.

That has led to an increase in the level of assaultive or self-harming behavior, Elfo wrote, meaning fewer people in the jail can be housed with others because of behavior issues, further limiting bed space already limited by efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Other agency backlogs have forced the jail to house 14 convicted sex offenders awaiting completion of pre-sentence investigations by the Department of Corrections and 12 people awaiting competency restoration at Western State Hospital, according to Elfo’s letter.

In addition to a growing jail population, Elfo reported that workloads for corrections staff have been “stretched past all reasonable limits” due to COVID protocols, increasing need for care of vulnerable people housed in the jail, growth of the Medication for Opioid Use Disorder program , more fights and assaults among the jail population and of staff and problems created by an aging and sometimes failing facility.

Whatcom County is currently looking to fill 11 correction deputy vacancies , or approximately 16% of the full-time staff that it is budgeted for, which Elfo said has created the need for mandated “unvolunteered” overtime and mandatory callbacks to work at “unheard of levels.”

“Despite all this, the commitment and teamwork of our Corrections Deputies have kept the existing system functioning,” Elfo wrote, though he added that current workloads, a perceived sense of apathy to correct facility deficiencies and new demands have “taken a substantial toll on the health and morale of the people we rely upon to keep the jail operating.”

Earlier this year, the jail had to relocate inmates and halt visitation when an elevator at the jail stopped functioning .

To help mitigate some of the challenges Elfo mentioned in the letter, he reported that Whatcom County is negotiating to contract for 45 beds in Snohomish County. Elfo wrote that he anticipated an agreement soon and would submit an interlocal agreement and supplemental budget request to the Whatcom County Executive and county council in June.

Even with that move, Ferndale Prosecutor David Nelson told The Herald that “alternatives will be the theme for the next few years,” to help reduce the stress the jail is currently experiencing.

“This is some pretty serious stuff,” Nelson said. “It’s COVID. It’s the infrastructure issues at the jail. It’s the low staffing. It’s the increase in crime.

“There’s no blaming the jail. They’ve had to make some pretty difficult decisions because of some pretty tough circumstances. But this is where we are now.”

Comments / 0

Related
KOMO News

SR 20 fully blocked in Island County for semi truck rollover, fire

Washington State Patrol says SR 20 between Oak Harbor and Coupeville is fully blocked after a semi truck rolled onto its side and caught a building on fire. Troopers say the truck rolled, caught fire, and ultimately caught a building on fire as well. It is unknown at this time if the truck or building are occupied.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
lyndentribune.com

Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, June 15, 2022

League of Women’s Voters Bellingham/Whatcom County has announced its 2022 mid-term election primary forum schedule. The format will be via Zoom webinar to be broadcast live via City of Bellingham BTV, Comcast channels 321 (HD) and 10 (SD). The forums will be rebroadcast and available on demand at the...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ferndale, WA
Bellingham, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Whatcom County, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Whatcom County, WA
City
Bellingham, WA
q13fox.com

DNA helps identify 2 Snohomish County cold case victims decades later

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Snohomish County has identified two cold case victims decades after they were found dead through DNA technology, the sheriff's office announced during a press conference on Thursday. The two cases are separate and the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for more information on...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Crime#The Bellingham Herald
KXL

Two Die When Raft Flips On Nooksack River

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) – Two people have died after a commercially-operated raft flipped on the North Fork of the Nooksack River in northwestern Washington. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office says four customers and a guide were on the raft Tuesday afternoon when it flipped in rapids near Glacier.
q13fox.com

Mill Creek police arrest repeat drug offender for suspected fentanyl pills

MILL CREEK, Wash. - Police arrested a 15-time convicted felon from Arlington near McCollum Park Athletic Field last week, and recovered multiple handguns and drugs after searching the suspect's car. According to the Mill Creek Police Department (MCPD), on Wednesday, June 8, officers observed a suspicious vehicle near the corner...
MILL CREEK, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Jane Doe Homicide Victim Missing Since 1981, Identified

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. – After 41 years of working to identify a Jane Doe, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit – Cold Case Team, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Othram Inc. have positively identified her as Alice Lou Williams. Detective Jim Scarf led today’s press conference.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
lynnwoodtimes.com

Homicide victim, 1977 John Doe, identified 45 Years later

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. – After 45 years of working to identify a John Doe, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit – Cold Case Team, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Othram Inc. have positively identified him as Blaine Has Tricks. Detective Jim Scarf led today’s press conference with Sheriff Adam Fortney.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Property values in Snohomish County are rapidly rising

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Property values are on the rise in Snohomish County. Assessed valuations for 2023 averaged a 28% increase throughout the county, according to the Assessor's Office. “The Assessor’s Office is charged with determining the value of property in Snohomish County, and we have a team of...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Police department fill vacancies with new officers

Three new Blaine Police Department (BPD) officers were sworn in at the Blaine City Council meeting June 13. The department officially hired officers Jeremiah Leland and Benjamin Diacogiannis June 1 while officer Kevin O’Neill joined BPD in February but was sworn in with the new hires. “The entire Blaine...
BLAINE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Man arrested in attack on woman in Lynnwood Staples parking lot

A 27-year-old Snohomish County man was arrested Thursday for assaulting a woman in the Lynnwood Staples parking lot May 21. Police say the victim was in the parking lot when two individuals, a male and female, attacked her. It is unknown what caused the attack, as the victim said she did not recognize either of her attackers.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Driver leads Sedro Woolley police on bizarre chase

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. – Sedro-Woolley Police report a strange car chase that included the driver standing up while fleeing officers. A Skagit County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to pull the car over on Highway 20 on Wednesday, June 15th, for not having working taillights. The driver drove off into Sedro-Woolley...
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
1K+
Followers
104
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy