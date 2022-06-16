ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Already limited by COVID, Whatcom County Jail further tightens booking restrictions

By David Rasbach
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39NW9c_0gCbqxLP00

Whatcom County Jail booking restrictions, already in place due to the COVID pandemic, were further tightened this week as the jail battles growing inmate population levels, corrections staff shortages and infrastructure challenges.

As of Monday, June 13, the jail stopped accepting people suspected of most misdemeanor offenses, according to the new regulations released by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

In a letter sent June 7 to the presiding judges of Whatcom County’s superior and district courts, its prosecuting attorney and public defender offices and the county’s chiefs of police and obtained by The Bellingham Herald, Sheriff Bill Elfo said the move was necessary due to “on-going and worsening situations that have impaired our ability to operate the jail system in a safe, humane and constitutional manner.”

Elfo went on to write that the changes were intended to bring some relief to a stressed system and were “not taken lightly.”

“Law enforcement officers, crime victims and the public are rightfully outraged at the scope and extent of the existing restrictions. ... However, due to the current circumstances and anticipated trends, we have no choice but to expand current restrictions,” Elfo wrote.

As of Monday, no bookings for misdemeanor charges will be accepted at the jail, and only people suspected of gross misdemeanor offenses that include domestic violence, harassment, stalking or a violation of a court protection order will be booked.

Those wanted on warrants for misdemeanors and gross misdemeanors also will not be booked into the jail unless they meet the above criteria, according to the notice.

The jail will continue to book people suspected of felonies, though the notice said, “It is strongly suggested that whenever possible Law Enforcement Officers take a report on the incident and refer it to the Prosecutor’s office for review and filing, unless the incident represents a serious and immediate threat to public safety.”

Those suspected of felonies will be booked and released from the jail and only held while they are waiting to see a judge for: crimes against persons, sex offenses, domestic violence offenses, residential burglary, second-degree burglary (except for shoplifting cases), unlawful possession of a firearm, felony DUI, escape, first-degree theft, first-degree possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle.

Additionally, the notice states:

▪ Individuals wanted on felony warrants will only be accepted if the warrant and extradition have been confirmed and the charge meets the jail’s booking restrictions.

▪ Out-of-county warrants will only be confirmed if the charges meet the jail’s booking restrictions or the requesting agency agrees to pick up the subject within eight hours.

▪ Whatcom County suspects wanted on failure-to-appear warrants arrested outside Whatcom County will only be booked if the charge meets the jail’s booking restrictions.

▪ Department of Corrections Swift and Certain offenders may be booked for up to 48 hours into the Work Center, depending upon the current jail population.

▪ Those participating in drug or mental health court who are sentenced to 24- to 48-hour sanctions for program violations will be accepted at the Work Center, depending upon the current jail population, but no open-ended commitments will be accepted.

▪ Courts were encouraged to utilize jail alternative programs, such as work crews, work release and electronic home monitoring programs when applicable.

The notice said the corrections shift sergeant can make exceptions to the booking restrictions in the interest of public safety when needed.

But Ferndale Prosecutor David Nelson told The Bellingham Herald that the changes make for some people suspected of “some pretty serious cases” being turned away at the jail.

“There’s no blaming the folks at the jail. They’re doing what they can with the problems they’re facing,” Nelson said.

Comments / 0

Related
KOMO News

SR 20 fully blocked in Island County for semi truck rollover, fire

Washington State Patrol says SR 20 between Oak Harbor and Coupeville is fully blocked after a semi truck rolled onto its side and caught a building on fire. Troopers say the truck rolled, caught fire, and ultimately caught a building on fire as well. It is unknown at this time if the truck or building are occupied.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
lyndentribune.com

Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, June 15, 2022

League of Women’s Voters Bellingham/Whatcom County has announced its 2022 mid-term election primary forum schedule. The format will be via Zoom webinar to be broadcast live via City of Bellingham BTV, Comcast channels 321 (HD) and 10 (SD). The forums will be rebroadcast and available on demand at the...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellingham, WA
Health
County
Whatcom County, WA
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Whatcom County, WA
Government
Whatcom County, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
Bellingham, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Bellingham, WA
q13fox.com

DNA helps identify 2 Snohomish County cold case victims decades later

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Snohomish County has identified two cold case victims decades after they were found dead through DNA technology, the sheriff's office announced during a press conference on Thursday. The two cases are separate and the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for more information on...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Covid#Domestic Violence#The Bellingham Herald
KXL

Two Die When Raft Flips On Nooksack River

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) – Two people have died after a commercially-operated raft flipped on the North Fork of the Nooksack River in northwestern Washington. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office says four customers and a guide were on the raft Tuesday afternoon when it flipped in rapids near Glacier.
KING 5

Property values in Snohomish County are rapidly rising

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Property values are on the rise in Snohomish County. Assessed valuations for 2023 averaged a 28% increase throughout the county, according to the Assessor's Office. “The Assessor’s Office is charged with determining the value of property in Snohomish County, and we have a team of...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Single-Use Plastics Requirements Take Effect on July 31 in Bellingham

Submitted by the City of Bellingham, written by Riley Grant. Single-use plastics will no longer be allowed in the food, grocery and lodging industries beginning on July 31, 2022 when Bellingham’s Ordinance 2021-05-023 goes into effect. Technical assistance events, online tools and other support is available to help businesses comply with new requirements as the City focuses on education over enforcement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
q13fox.com

Mill Creek police arrest repeat drug offender for suspected fentanyl pills

MILL CREEK, Wash. - Police arrested a 15-time convicted felon from Arlington near McCollum Park Athletic Field last week, and recovered multiple handguns and drugs after searching the suspect's car. According to the Mill Creek Police Department (MCPD), on Wednesday, June 8, officers observed a suspicious vehicle near the corner...
MILL CREEK, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Police department fill vacancies with new officers

Three new Blaine Police Department (BPD) officers were sworn in at the Blaine City Council meeting June 13. The department officially hired officers Jeremiah Leland and Benjamin Diacogiannis June 1 while officer Kevin O’Neill joined BPD in February but was sworn in with the new hires. “The entire Blaine...
BLAINE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Homicide victim, 1977 John Doe, identified 45 Years later

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. – After 45 years of working to identify a John Doe, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit – Cold Case Team, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Othram Inc. have positively identified him as Blaine Has Tricks. Detective Jim Scarf led today’s press conference with Sheriff Adam Fortney.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Jane Doe Homicide Victim Missing Since 1981, Identified

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. – After 41 years of working to identify a Jane Doe, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit – Cold Case Team, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Othram Inc. have positively identified her as Alice Lou Williams. Detective Jim Scarf led today’s press conference.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lyndentribune.com

UPDATE: Overturned raft on Nooksack River leads to 2 deaths

WHATCOM – At approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, Whatcom County Sherriff's Deputies were dispatched to the Glacier area to assist with a search and rescue (SAR) for a raft that had reportedly overturned. According to a June 16 press release from Deb Slater, community programs coordinator for the...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
1K+
Followers
104
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy