American Express and Delta are launching a limited-edition credit card made from airplane metal

By Rachel King
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago

American Express and Delta Air Lines are rolling out a brand-new cobranded credit card that will have frequent flyers buzzing for many reasons.

For starters, this credit card doesn't just earn miles—it has

miles, as the limited-edition Boeing 747 Card is the first credit card ever to be made out of airplane metal. Specifically, each card is 25% metal sourced from Delta ship no. 6307, a retired Boeing 747-400.

"Our Delta cardmembers' love of travel inspired us as many are passionate about aviation," Jon Gantman, senior vice president and general manager for cobrand product management at American Express, tells Fortune. "We were doing research with our customers. After the focus group, someone made a comment that we should make a credit card out of an airplane. And the idea stuck."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11pKmu_0gCbqtoV00
Delta Ship #6307 delivered 27 years of service, flew 14,100 times, and traveled over 68 million miles.

Dubbed “the queen of the skies,” the Boeing aircraft was an iconic leader in aviation during what was considered the “Golden Age of Travel” at that point in time, and became so enmeshed with pop culture that many people often refer to any jumbo jet model as a 747.

"The Boeing 747 holds a special place in the hearts of travelers; when it was introduced, the Boeing 747 was the largest civilian airplane and set a new standard for modern tourism," Gantman says.

Cardmembers can learn more about the history of the 747 through an augmented reality experience, which includes interviews with Delta pilots and crew members as well as a closer look at the material's transformation from a passenger plane into a credit card.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bqVSj_0gCbqtoV00
Though the Boeing 747 is now fully retired, the creation of the plane arguably kicked off the era of modern tourism in 1969 that we still enjoy now, democratizing long haul flights worldwide.

American Express and Delta have had a longstanding partnership for more than 60 years with a number of Delta-branded Amex cards, and the financial services giant's own cards, like the Platinum Card, offer special benefits on Delta, like access to the Delta Sky Club lounges.

The limited-edition Delta SkyMiles Reserve and Reserve Business Cards are available to new and existing U.S. cardholders. Current Delta SkyMiles Reserve Card Members can apply for the card online, through the Amex mobile app, or call the toll-free number on the back of their cards.

While representatives for American Express did not specify exactly how many cards would be available—except to note that the company made as many as it could from a Boeing 747—there is a time limit, as it will be available only through Aug. 3, 2022.

Comments / 0

It's hard to find a workplace norm the pandemic hasn't upended. It's increasingly rare for white-collar workers to go into the office five days a week. The definition of "workwear" is up for debate. Job-hopping no longer sets off alarm bells. And, as of right now, it's decidedly a job seeker's market.
COVID-19 cases are once again topping 100,000 per day in the U.S., and that number could be significantly higher as the number of unreported cases grows, thanks to at-home testing. But not all areas are equal when it comes to risk levels.
