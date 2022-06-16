ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkton, MD

It's blueberry season! Walnut Springs Fruit Farm preps for you-pick season

By By Jane Bellmyer
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 3 days ago



ELKTON — One of the best parts of this time of year in Cecil County is all the fresh fruits and vegetables that become available either at farm stands and farmer’s markets or pick your own.

Such is the case at Walnut Springs Fruit Farm on Blue Ball Road north of Elkton, where it’s time to pick blueberries.

Jen Arter and her young crew of helpers were busy Wednesday getting the 2 acres of bushes trimmed and ready for Saturday morning when the gate will open and invite the public in to pick the plump, sweet berries.

“All you need is sunscreen and a hat,” said Jen Arter, owner and manager of the blueberry operation on the family farm near the Pennsylvania line. Walnut Springs also provides the containers for picking and take home. Arter said pickers are welcome to bring a water bottle, but she also has water on site for the thirsty.

Picking is open Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.

“We will take them to a really good spot in the field so they will not have to hunt and peck,” she said.

Right now the Duke blueberries are ready but Arter said four others will follow in succession.

“Dukes are a nice big berry,” she said, displaying a full box of purple fruits.

Blueberries are $4.50 per pound however if you are thinking of picking more for preserves or freezing, for example, there’s a discount for picking 10 pounds or more.

“Just come ready to pick,” Arter said.

Walnut Springs accepts cash, check or charge. The farm is located at 4040 Blue Ball Road. Check out the Facebook page for updates as the season — and the weather — progresses. Go to https://www.facebook.com/walnutspringsfarm .

