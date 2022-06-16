Missing Texas teen found safe

Early Wednesday morning the Honey Grove Police Department responded to a call reporting a missing juvenile. Early Wednesday morning the Honey Grove Police Department responded to a call reporting a missing juvenile. A missing person alert was provided Wednesday afternoon, and an AMBER ALERT was issued by DPS Wednesday night and canceled Thursday morning after Arlington police found the missing 13-year-old with Nolan Neighbors, 31, in Arlington.
YANTIS, Texas (KLTV) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has made arrests in an ATM burglary that happened in September. In September 2021, the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigations unit worked the burglary of an ATM. It was located at the City National Bank in Yantis. All three suspects...
HONEY GROVE, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen girl who has been abducted in North Texas. The Honey Grove Police Department is searching for Kionna Braxton, 13, who was last seen at 1:40 p.m. June 14 in the 1000 block of Elm Street. She...
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two suspects are in custody after a man was found dead in Hopkins County on Monday evening, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and a Texas Ranger traveled to St. Louis, Missouri, to arrest the two suspects, officials said. The suspects were identified as […]
The Police Department is requesting public assistance in locating a missing person. Jah Rajah (Rocky) Henry was last seen Tuesday at the Helm Lane Apartments, wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and white polo with light-colored horizontal stripes. Mr. Henry is 41 years old, 5’ 07,” and weighs 120 pounds. Mr. Henry has had a previous traumatic injury and can have trouble articulating words. If you have any information on Mr. Henry, please contact the Police Department at 903-885-7602.
Press Release From Chief Deputy Tanner Crump, Hopkins County Sheriff. This evening two investigators from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Texas and a Texas Ranger traveled to St Louis, Missouri. They arrested the two suspects in the homicide that happened Monday evening. We can now identify the victim of...
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office has taken in two individuals after an alleged murder that was discovered Tuesday. On Monday evening, HCSO stated they received a report of belongings scattered on a county road north of Sulphur Springs. At the time of their arrival, deputies located an abandoned vehicle...
Emory Woman Reportedly Had Teen In Car When Caught With Methamphetamine. Four people were arrested over the past three days on controlled substance charges. An Emory woman reportedly had a 13-year-old in the car with her when caught with methamphetamine. The two Fort Worth women were reportedly caught with meth and rock cocaine during a traffic stop. A Sulphur Springs man was arrested at the courthouse on warrants.
Sulphur Springs Police, Hopkins County Deputies, and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the robbery of the Pilgrim Bank on South Broadway in Sulphur Springs. It happened shortly before 1:00 pm. The suspect was a six-foot-tall white male wearing a blue hoodie and khaki or tan pants. He’s believed to be driving a white car with a sunroof and luggage rack.
The following individuals were arrested by the Paris Police Department. Chaffin,Roderick Tyron – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; DRIVING W/LICENSE INVALID (suspended/rev; OPEN CONTAINER; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE. Turner,Larry Junior – POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G.
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A June night in Paris, one year ago. One man paralyzed, one man tased and criminally charged, one officer pulling the trigger. Now, new body cam footage resurrects old questions. “The punishment did not fit the crime.”. On June first of last year, this was the...
MESQUITE, Texas — Ricky Stevenson, 29, of Mesquite, Texas, was sentenced by a Collin County jury to 59 years in prison for aggravated kidnapping, announced Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis. “It’s a parent’s worst nightmare for their own child to be forcibly prostituted by a human trafficker. We’ve...
Paris Police arrested Ira Lee Self, 54, of Clarksville, at the Paris District Parole Office on a parole violation warrant. Self is currently on parole for an aggravated sexual assault of a child conviction out of Franklin County. They later placed Self in the Lamar County Jail. Paris Police responded...
On June 13th, the State of Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals made the filling ruling;. On June 13th, the State of Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals made the filling ruling; “Before Justices Molberg, Reichek, and Garcia Opinion by Justice Garcia. Appellant pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecency with a child and waived his right to a jury. The trial court found appellant guilty of both counts and assessed punishment at four years in prison. In a single issue, appellant now argues the evidence is insufficient to support his convictions. As discussed below, because.
