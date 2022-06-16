ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

“Heat Advisory” in Effect until 7:00pm Friday (June 17th)

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleURGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE / Heat Advisory / National Weather Service Birmingham AL. Marion-Lamar-Fayette-Winston-Walker-Blount-Etowah-Calhoun-Cherokee-Cleburne-Pickens-Tuscaloosa-Jefferson-Shelby-St. Clair-Talladega-Clay-Randolph-Sumter-Greene-Hale-Perry-Bibb-Chilton-Coosa-Tallapoosa-Chambers-Marengo-Dallas-Autauga-Lowndes-Elmore-Montgomery-Macon-Bullock-Lee-Russell-Pike-Barbour-Including the cities of Hamilton, Sulligent, Vernon, Fayette, Double Springs, Jasper, Oneonta, Gadsden, Anniston, Centre, Heflin, Carrollton, Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Hoover, Columbiana, Pelham, Alabaster, Pell City, Moody, Talladega, Sylacauga, Ashland, Roanoke, Livingston, Eutaw, Greensboro, Moundville, Marion, Centreville, Clanton,...

ABC 33/40 News

Downed trees, power outages reported across Alabama from Friday storms

A line of storms producing plenty of rain and strong winds along with some hail moved across central Alabama on Friday, causing some damage and power outages in several areas. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., predicting large hail and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area in a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Comeback Town: Birmingham suburbs, are you nervous yet?

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. According to recently released U.S. Bureau of Census population estimates the City of Birmingham is now the 3rd largest city in Alabama. Until 2020 Birmingham was the largest city in the state. In 2020 Huntsville passed us. The drop from...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Strong storms cause damage in central Alabama

Severe thunderstorm warnings had an impact in several areas across central Alabama on Wednesday afternoon and night with strong storms moving westward, staying south of Interstate 59. Wind gusts were reported to be 50 to 60 miles per hour and the storms included several reports of hail. A tree was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Collinsville Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on I-59 Saturday

A Collinsville man was fatally injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. According to Trooper Brandon Bailey with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency the victim, 25 year old Timothy Austin Mims was killed ahen his 2015 Suzuki 600 left the roadway on I-59 and struck a cable barrier. That accident occurred around 4:30pm at mile marker 182, approximately two miles north of Attalla in Etowah County. Mims was pronounced dead at the scene.
COLLINSVILLE, AL
alabamawx.com

EXPIRED Severe T-Storm Warning: Parts of Blount Co. Until 5:45 pm

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. * At 504 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Blountsville,. and is nearly stationary. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include…. Blountsville, Cleveland, Nectar, Fowler Spring...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Motorcycle accident in Etowah County kills 25-year-old man

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - ALEA Highway Patrol Division says on Saturday, June 18, around 4:31 p.m. a single-vehicle crash happened on I-59 near the 181 mile marker, about two miles north of Atalla. The accident resulted in the death of 25-year-old Timothy Austin Mims of Collinsville according to ALEA.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
Weather
Environment
NWS
Tuscaloosa Thread

Downtown Tuscaloosa’s Grocery Brewpub Permanently Closing After 13 Months

One of the newest restaurants in downtown Tuscaloosa is permanently closing after a little more than a year in business. As the Thread reported last year, the Grocery Brewpub moved into the former home of downtown's Mellow Mushroom at 2230 University Boulevard. The pizzeria closed back in 2017, reportedly over the already high and ever-climbing cost of rent, and the space went unoccupied for four years until GBP's grand opening last May.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Birmingham is suddenly a skateboarding paradise

Birmingham is set to become the skateboarding Mecca of the Southeast. No, I’m not kidding. No, this isn’t me trying to be sarcastic or pull a prank. The city has had its share of misses over the years when it comes to sports. Recently, though, Birmingham has been getting things right, and I’m counting this one as another major victory. Birmingham is opening an expansive, pro-level skatepark on Tuesday at the new downtown CityWalk, and it’s world class. I walked through the skatepark this week, which is located between 16th and 18th Streets North, and was shocked — SHOCKED — at the quality of it all.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

‘Shockwaves’: Alabama, U.S. see increase in shootings with multiple victims

The church shooting in Vestavia Hills is the latest instance of increasing gun violence in Alabama, already one of the most violent states in America. Thursday night’s shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is the second Alabama shooting to leave at least three people dead so far this year. Gun violence with multiple casualties is on the rise in Alabama and in the United States, according to federal experts.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
Catfish 100.1

Stallions Finish Inaugural Regular Season With One Loss

With a 21-18 win over the Tampa Bay Bandits (4-6) in Week 10, the South division champion Birmingham Stallions enter the 2022 USFL playoffs at 9-1. Former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough recorded a 10-yard catch, nine carries and 38 yards in the season closer for Birmingham. Tampa Bay running back BJ Emmons, who also spent time with the Tide (2016), recorded one three-yard catch and three and three rushes for 21 yards.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

53 free things to do in Birmingham in summer 2022

Free activities and events abound in the Birmingham area; you just have to know where to look for them. Here are 53 things to do that will keep your summer fun and frugal in 2022. FREE FRIDAY FLICKS. When: June 17, June 24 and July 1 (rain date) at 6:30...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Birmingham AL

Sometimes known as the Magic City, Birmingham Alamaba is mostly known for its past and its Civil Rights movement, but the hilly (the foothills of the Appalachians is its beautiful backdrop), the mid-sized city is also filled with charm, beauty, class, art, culture and excellent dining. It also has some surprisingly hip spots with cool neighborhoods filled with eclectic shops, artisanal breweries, music venues and coffee shops galore. That’s not forgetting the city has plenty of stylish interesting places to stay too. From intimate boutiques to sleek and modern high rises, here are some of the best cool and unusual hotels in Birmingham, Alabama (in no particular order)…
BIRMINGHAM, AL
gooddaylivingal.com

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Birmingham

STACKER - Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 injured, including a teenager in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities responded to a shooting that left two people, including a teenager injured in Birmingham Saturday afternoon. According to police, around 3:49 p.m., two victims were injured in a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of 3rd Street North, one was a 17-year-old. Both victims were transported to UAB hospital. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
sylacauganews.com

Three Sylacauga firefighters graduate from Alabama Fire College’s recruit school

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. – After completing the required standards, three Sylacaugians are now officially-certified Alabama firefighters. Andrew McClain, Donnie Lester, and Shelby Byrd successfully made it through 400 hours of training approved by the Alabama Fire College and the National Fire Protection Association. The recruit school, hosted by the...
SYLACAUGA, AL

