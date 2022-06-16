“Heat Advisory” in Effect until 7:00pm Friday (June 17th)

Birmingham is set to become the skateboarding Mecca of the Southeast. No, I’m not kidding. No, this isn’t me trying to be sarcastic or pull a prank. The city has had its share of misses over the years when it comes to sports. Recently, though, Birmingham has been getting things right, and I’m counting this one as another major victory. Birmingham is opening an expansive, pro-level skatepark on Tuesday at the new downtown CityWalk, and it’s world class. I walked through the skatepark this week, which is located between 16th and 18th Streets North, and was shocked — SHOCKED — at the quality of it all.

