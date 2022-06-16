“Heat Advisory” in Effect until 7:00pm Friday (June 17th)
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE / Heat Advisory / National Weather Service Birmingham AL. Marion-Lamar-Fayette-Winston-Walker-Blount-Etowah-Calhoun-Cherokee-Cleburne-Pickens-Tuscaloosa-Jefferson-Shelby-St. Clair-Talladega-Clay-Randolph-Sumter-Greene-Hale-Perry-Bibb-Chilton-Coosa-Tallapoosa-Chambers-Marengo-Dallas-Autauga-Lowndes-Elmore-Montgomery-Macon-Bullock-Lee-Russell-Pike-Barbour-Including the cities of Hamilton, Sulligent, Vernon, Fayette, Double Springs, Jasper, Oneonta, Gadsden, Anniston, Centre, Heflin, Carrollton, Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Hoover, Columbiana, Pelham, Alabaster, Pell City, Moody, Talladega, Sylacauga, Ashland, Roanoke, Livingston, Eutaw, Greensboro, Moundville, Marion, Centreville, Clanton,...weisradio.com
