ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Positively Osceola’s “Mayor’s Minute” with Kissimmee Mayor Olga Gonzalez

positivelyosceola.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello, I’m Mayor Olga Gonzalez from the City of Kissimmee. Recently, the City of Kissimmee Fire Department introduced the Tele911 program into the Emergency Medical Services System. KFD partnered with Tele911, Inc. to reduce ambulance transports to the Emergency Room for residents who call 911 with non-emergency medical issues. KFD is...

www.positivelyosceola.com

Comments / 0

 

KISSIMMEE EAT & DRINK

More
 

KISSIMMEE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

Former state Rep. Alzo Reddick honored by City of Orlando as Juneteenth champion

ORLANDO, Fla. – Festivities and celebrations are being held across Central Florida for this Juneteenth weekend, honoring the new federal holiday marking the anniversary of when the last enslaved people in Texas learned of their freedom in the United States. The City of Orlando hosted its inaugural Juneteenth celebration...
ORLANDO, FL
aroundosceola.com

Osceola County: Tropical Park streets set for resurfacing next week

Osceola County has advised that a network of streets in the Tropical Park, Cotton Village and Sun Pointe areas north of Kissimmee, north of Carroll Street and west of Orange Blossom Trail, are tentatively scheduled for resurfacing beginning next week. The work is scheduled for Tuesday (June 21) through July...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kissimmee, FL
State
Florida State
Kissimmee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
villages-news.com

Florida Turnpike Extension ‘No Build’ option is the only way to save Sumter County

On Tuesday, June 14, the Sumter County Board of Commissioners got an earful from close to 120 concerned voters adorned with bright pink “Rural Florida Says No Toll Roads” stickers, waving neon green “No Build” signs, and donning “#NoBuild No Turnpike Extension” T-shirts; a loud and clear sign that Sumter residents want no part of the proposed Northern Turnpike Extension. The Commission chamber was packed. All of the proposed routes would cleave through vulnerable communities and sensitive environmental lands in Sumter and beyond.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local#Tele911 Inc#Kfd#Experience Osceola#The Osceola Chamber
newsdaytonabeach.com

DeBary Man Defies City's Lawn Code; Accumulates $135k+ in Fines

DEBARY, Fla. - William Mantz is on a mission for his environment. At least, that's how he sees his rather unusual dispute with the city government of DeBary. Code enforcement officials see it somewhat differently. Covering Mantz's front yard are a variety of different species of plant, forming a habitat...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
iheart.com

Florida deputy refuses to leave the side of a dog hit by a car

Down in Kissimmee, Florida, a dog was spotted lying on the side of the road. It had been hit by a car. Osceola County deputy Josh Fiorelli was passing by when he saw the injured animal. The female dog was alive but was hurt enough that it couldn't move. Josh was heartbroken that such a thing happened. So he called for help then sat down beside the white dog and started petting it. Some dogs might get defensive when they're hurt, but not this one. It seemed to welcome the officer being there for it. Josh then put his jacket over the dog to keep it warm, as the day was chilly and the dog was wet. Says Josh: “She didn't have anyone there, so I decided to be that person.” The dog was soon treated for a dislocated leg. Carlos Irizzary was walking his own dog when he came across Josh helping the injured dog, so he snapped a photo of it, and posted it online. It went viral, and it was shared by several news outlets throughout the country. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office also posted the photo on its website, saying: “...Thank you Deputy Fiorelli for serving with care and compassion.”
KISSIMMEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Missing woman out of Ocoee found safe.

Fla. — Update: Ocoee police confirm they have located Jennifer Riegle, 27, and she was safe. Officers provided no additional details on the circumstances of her disappearance. The Ocoee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Jennifer Riegle. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
OCOEE, FL
orlandomedicalnews.com

Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital and Orlando Health Emergency Room and Medical Pavilion – Osceola Welcomes New Interventional Cardiologist

Dr. Abid Shah will provide minimally invasive cardiac care to patients in Osceola County, Florida. Abid Shah, M.D., has recently joined the Orlando Health Heart and Vascular Institute and is based at Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital and Orlando Health Emergency Room and Medical Pavilion – Osceola. The facilities are both located in Osceola County, Florida.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Action 9 investigates Melbourne contractor

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A couple dozen homeowners claim they spent a small fortune on backyards pools then begged the contractor to finish the job. “A big hole filled with cement,” Franklin Drakes told Action 9, pointing to his yard. He said that’s what he has to show for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy