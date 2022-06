Fast-acting residents at a Houston apartment complex single-handedly captured a man who had just tried to kidnap and sexually assault an 11-year-old boy in the area. An 11-year-old boy was in his apartment complex laundry room when a man approached him, asking to use his laundry card. After the boy got permission from his mother, he went to give the card to the man and was suddenly snatched up and thrown into a car.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO