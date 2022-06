The worst thing the NBA ever did was give Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green another chance to bash all his haters. He won’t miss anyone. Since Thursday night, Green has spent nearly all his time in front of a mic or on Twitter, finding each and every person who doubted him over the years. The brief gap between Golden State titles gave the Dubs a chance to collect plenty of bulletin-board material on their quest to a fourth NBA championship during the Splash Brothers era.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO