Frenkie de Jong joining Erik ten Hag and becoming the second Dutchman to join Manchester United this summer is looking increasingly likely, according to reports. With the Dutch manager making Frenkie de Jong his number one priority in the transfer window, many Manchester United fans are hoping that they will get to see the famed midfielder, who broke onto the scene spectacularly in the 2018/19 season at Ajax, don the Old Trafford red.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 HOURS AGO