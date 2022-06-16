ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Gov. Ricketts, first lady test positive for COVID

norfolkneradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19. The governor revealed the...

www.norfolkneradio.com

kmaland.com

Keys to Keeping Nebraska's Rural Hospital Doors Open

(KMAland) -- Without federal intervention, a new report warns, rural hospitals across the United States, including many in Nebraska, could be forced to reduce services or even close their doors after pandemic relief funds expire. Nemaha County Hospital chief executive Marty Fattig said ending across-the-board federal spending cuts, known as...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Nebraska rushes to build horse tracks despite few fans

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill designed to prevent a surge of new casinos throughout Nebraska cleared a key hurdle Tuesday in the Legislature. The Legislature’s General Affairs Committee advanced a measure that would allow casinos in the six Nebraska counties that already have licensed horseracing tracks. Anyone...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Zabuni coffee entrepreneur takes personal story from Grand Island to Capitol Hill

Laban Njuguna says he’s “just a boy born in Kenya” whose journey led him to central Nebraska, where he launched an international coffee trade business just months before the pandemic struck. He and his wife, Cora, pushed through the crisis, initially adapting their business model and later expanding to link American buyers to farmers in […] The post Zabuni coffee entrepreneur takes personal story from Grand Island to Capitol Hill appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
WOWT

Nebraska DHHS disperse 4th round of P-EBT benefits

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services started to disburse P-EBT benefits for eligible families Thursday. DHHS dispersed a one-time P-EBT payment for families in March. According to the release, families that qualify for the fourth round of P-EBT and already have a P-EBT card...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Nebraska commissioners approve mountain lion season for 2023

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved staff recommendations for 2023 mountain lion season at its June 17 meeting in Lexington. Commissioners approved a mountain lion season in the Pine Ridge similar to 2022, with a maximum harvest of four cats, with a sublimit of two females. The number of permits issued via lottery will be lowered from 320 to 200. This change is an effort to boost hunter satisfaction by increasing the probability of a longer season. The harvest objective is to allow the mountain lion population to remain resilient and healthy, while halting growth or moderately reducing the population size. The most recent estimate for the Pine Ridge population from the 2021 genetic survey is 33 mountain lions.
NEBRASKA STATE
waynedailynews.com

Appointment System For Driver License Services Being Expanded By Nebraska DMV

LINCOLN – A new appointment system for driver licensing services is being implemented by the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). According to a release, customers in the Omaha, Bellevue and Lincoln offices will soon be able to book an appointment online to receive the services they need at the time which is convenient to them.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Sen. Brett Lindstrom’s brother found dead in Texas home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Friday afternoon, representatives of Sen. Brett Lindstrom confirmed information in an Omaha World-Herald article regarding the unexpected death of his brother, Tyler Lindstrom. Tyler Lindstrom, 39, was found dead in the kitchen of his Austin, Texas, home after neighbors called for a welfare check...
NEBRASKA STATE

