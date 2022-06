Heat Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 20:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; Mifflin; Northumberland; Perry; Snyder; York TORNADO WATCH 376 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA ADAMS CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN FRANKLIN FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LANCASTER LEBANON MIFFLIN NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY SNYDER YORK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CARLISLE, CHAMBERSBURG, GETTYSBURG, HARRISBURG, HERSHEY, HUNTINGDON, LANCASTER, LEBANON, LEWISTOWN, MCCONNELLSBURG, MIFFLINTOWN, MOUNT UNION, NEWPORT, SELINSGROVE, SHAMOKIN, SUNBURY, WAYNESBORO, AND YORK.

ADAMS COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO