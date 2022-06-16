Heat Advisory issued for Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 18:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Caroline; Hanover; Henrico; Louisa The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Louisa County in central Virginia North central Henrico County in central Virginia Southwestern Caroline County in north central Virginia Northwestern Hanover County in central Virginia * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 636 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Mineral, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Bumpass around 645 PM EDT. Montpelier around 655 PM EDT. Ashland and Kings Dominion around 710 PM EDT. Randolph Macon College, Glen Allen, Dawn and Laurel around 715 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Pendleton, Oliver, Hanover Airport, Gum Tree, Coatesville, Hewlett, Goodall, Doswell, Elmont and Mabelton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN

CAROLINE COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO