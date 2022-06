Jonathan Kraut submitted a column (March 29) on holding the “free press” accountable for deliberate misinformation, and The Signal called it “The Fourth Branch of Government.” He proposed a media court. There’s just one problem with that: The media court will be composed of people, that is, human beings. It will thus be vulnerable to, subjected to, and inevitably cave in to, special-interest pressure, public as well as private. It will become corrupted, just like everything else we establish for the greater public good.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO