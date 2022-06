Adam Hadwin has the early lead at the 2022 U.S. Open after he shot 66 in the first round on Thursday. The Canadian sits four strokes under par at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, one stroke ahead of a crowded field at the top of the leaderboard. Rory McIlroy is one of five players tied for second place, while Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm are among the big names within striking distance after the first 18 holes.

