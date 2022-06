The Stage Manager feature of iPadOS 16 has been in the spotlight this week – not because of what it allows iPad users to do, but because of its controversial requirements. 9to5Mac covered how users are upset about Apple’s decision to keep it restricted to M1 iPads, while the company’s explanations don’t seem all that believable. But if you could change that, would you be fine with having a limited version of Stage Manager on non-M1 iPads?

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO