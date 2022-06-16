ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Nike Lost A Chance At Re-Signing Stephen Curry In 2013 With Two Huge Mistakes: “One Nike Official Accidentally Addressing Stephen As ‘Steph-on’… A PowerPoint Slide Featured Kevin Durant’s Name.”

By Aikansh Chaudhary
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Curry is one of the most polarising superstars in NBA history. JJ Redick recently defined Curry as literally like a star who has an amazing gravitational pull around him. Considering Steph is such a likable superstar, the brands with which he has signed endorsement deals benefit a lot...

Dell Curry And Sonya Curry Celebrate With Stephen Curry's 4th NBA Championship: "Curry's Mom Threw Up The 4 And Dad Celebrated With A Cigar."

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have done it once again. They have been crowned the champions of the NBA for the fourth time in the last eight seasons. Although the Dubs have earlier won three rings, this one will hold a special place in the hearts of the players and fans. The obvious reason for it was that it came after two very underwhelming seasons.
Mark Jackson Throws Shade At Stephen Curry After Curry Wins Finals MVP: “If I Was Steph Curry I Would Thank Boston’s Defense For The MVP."

Even after reaching glory again, the Golden State Warriors are still receiving criticism from people around the league. The Dubs confirmed that they are back after a 4-2 win over the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. Stephen Curry showed the way for his team, winning his first Finals MVP award after everything was said and done.
NBA Fan Brings Up Michael Jordan's Interview From 2019 When He Said Stephen Curry Isn't A Hall Of Famer Yet After Curry's 4th Championship Win

Stephen Curry is on a level by himself at the moment, following the Warriors winning it all, his supporters have been talking their talk. Steph has answered every question his critics have asked of him by being the leading man for Golden State throughout the playoffs and in the Finals, putting up big scoring numbers as well as scoring extremely timely buckets to put teams away.
Dennis Rodman Called Out The Lakers For Giving Shaquille O'Neal The Biggest NBA Contract: “No Way In Hell. If I Was An Owner, No Way In Hell I’d Ever Pay A Man $120 Million If He’s Not The Total Package. I Wouldn’t Do It.”

Shaquille O'Neal probably is the most dominant player the NBA has ever seen. With his backboard-breaking dunks and his incredible scoring skills, Shaq, back in his prime, was one of the best players in the league. Drafted by the Orlando Magic, Shaq found himself in probably a perfect situation. Surrounded...
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out LeBron James Over Social Media Activity: "What Did LeBron Tweet Last Year? ‘Keep The Same Energy'... His Tweets Don’t Work. LeBron’s Tweets Don’t Work."

LeBron James has always been active on social media, constantly sharing his opinion on NBA-related matters or different topics. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has become a strong force in these spaces, becoming a polarizing figure thanks to his takes. In recent days, he has been teasing a return to...
Draymond Green On Kevin Durant Leaving Stephen Curry And The Warriors: "It's A Slap In The Face... Like, 'I Opened My Home To You, I Brought You Into This... Then You Wanna Do Something Else.'"

In the words of Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors are currently on 'Cloud 109', having won their 4th NBA championship in 8 years against all odds. The team failed to make the playoffs in the last 2 seasons, with many writing them off and suggesting that they would never get close to winning an NBA title again.
Stephen A. Smith Gets Real On Kevin Durant: “Kevin Durant, Today, Is Viewed As The Guy Who Left A Championship Squad To Try To Do It On His Own In Brooklyn.”

Kevin Durant had been catching some flak all season, considering the contrasting fortunes of his current and former team. While his Brooklyn Nets were mired in mediocrity and dealt with controversy for much of the regular season, the Golden State Warriors were near the top in the west. The criticism only got worse once the Nets were swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics and those Celtics would go on to lose to the Warriors in the NBA Finals.
NBA Fans Disagree After Kendrick Perkins Says Stephen Curry Is Sitting At The Table With Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson, And Larry Bird

Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, and he has recently won his fourth championship and his first Finals MVP. There's no doubt that this championship has improved Stephen Curry's legacy in the game. Kendrick Perkins has recently claimed that Stephen Curry is now sitting at a table...
Draymond Green Shows Respect To The Boston Celtics Fans: "This Fan Base Gave Me A Really Hard Time... I Appreciate This Fan Base. They Brought An Incredible Energy. Gotta Give Kudos To Them."

The 2022 NBA Finals are over as the Western Conference juggernauts Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6. The Dubs were clearly the better side in the series as a whole, both offensively and defensively. While Stephen Curry dominated the offense, it was the likes of Draymond Green who held down the fort defensively.
Ranking The 15 Greatest Players By Tiers: Stephen Curry Still Can't Sit At The Table Of 5 NBA Legends

There is always a ton of conversation going around about the greatest players in NBA history, a list where it is always certain that some Hall of Famers and all-time greats will ultimately be left out. Specifically, pundits and fans often rank the 15 greatest players of all time, where the players included are completely above the rest of the talents that's ever played.
Stephen Curry vs. Kevin Durant Career Comparison: 4 NBA Championships Are Better Than 2

When Stephen Curry came out of high school, there was not much confidence surrounding his basketball career trajectory. Then, he led Davidson to an Elite 8 appearance and became a lottery pick. Now, he is a four-time champion and cemented his legacy as a top-10 player in this league with his first Finals MVP Award. In eight years, the Golden State Warriors have won four championships with Curry as a part of the core for each run.
