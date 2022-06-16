ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commercial Metals: Q3 Earnings Insights

Commercial Metals CMC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Commercial Metals beat estimated earnings by 31.82%, reporting an EPS of $2.61 versus an estimate of $1.98.

Revenue was up $671.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 0.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Commercial Metals's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021

EPS Estimate 1.35 1.22 1.25 0.83

EPS Actual 1.53 1.62 1.26 1.04

Revenue Estimate 1.93B 2.06B 1.96B 1.72B

Revenue Actual 2.01B 1.98B 2.03B 1.84B

To track all earnings releases for Commercial Metals visit their earnings calendar here.

