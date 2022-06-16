ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boeing Now Has a Liaison To Raise Concerns For Employees Who Work On Behalf Of FAA: WSJ

By Akanksha Bakshi
 3 days ago
  • Boeing Co. BA has appointed Mark Fava as its new ombudsperson for employees working on behalf of the Federal Aviation Administration, reported WSJ.
  • Fava is a former U.S. Navy officer and airline operations official.
  • According to a Boeing representative, Fava has recently concentrated on regulatory issues concerning the company's commercial and military aircraft.
  • The creation of Fava's office was required by a settlement last year between Boeing and shareholders, who had sued the company's board related to its oversight of the 737 MAX's development and two jet crashes, writes WSJ.
  • The role is intended to provide an additional channel for Boeing employees acting on behalf of air-safety regulators to voice issues. These employees execute various roles related to FAA safety approvals and reviews.
  • According to a Boeing official, Fava understands aerospace operations and regulatory and engineering issues, and his appointment is one of the changes the company has undertaken over the last two years to strengthen its safety practices and culture.
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading lower by 1.21% at $132.10 during the pre-market session on Thursday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

Benzinga

Benzinga

