ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cudahy, WI

Crafts and Laughs Comedy Event

Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready for a night of local creativity, beer tasting, games, and stand up comedy?!? So are we. Join us at the Dresden Castle in Cudahy on Friday, June 17th for a night of fun. Milwaukee’s own Dear Ruthie will kick off...

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Jackson's Coffeeville Company celebrating its anniversary Saturday

JACKSON — The Coffeeville Company in Jackson is having a sixth anniversary celebration on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., with live music and coffee giveaways while supplies last, to celebrate the anniversary, and to thank the community for its support over the past couple of years. “With...
JACKSON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

﻿Mary Lokken (nee Disher)

Mary Lokken (nee Disher) peacefully transitioned to eternal life on June 12, 2022, at the age of 86. She was born on October 3, 1935, in Stevens Point, the daughter of Peter and Nellie (nee Trzbiatowski) Disher. Mary enjoyed cooking and baking, knitting, quilting and sewing with her daughters and...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Advice From Dad

WAUKESHA — A father figure is more than a guy grilling hot dogs and yelling profanities at the referee on the television screen. A father acts as a role model and dispenses advice. For Father’s Day The Freeman asked several officials in Waukesha County to share memories of their dads.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Susan Irene (Pettinger) Fox

Susan Irene (Pettinger) Fox passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on June 13, 2022, at the age of 79. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. Paul Fox, along with her revered grandmother Dorie; her parents Marie (Toohey) and John Pettinger; her brother Jack; her sister-in-law Elizabeth; her infant son Michael; and brother-in-life John Meyer.
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Cudahy, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
Greater Milwaukee Today

Judith A. Kelliher (nee Borlen)

Judith A. Kelliher (nee Borlen) Judy passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Brighton Hospice nurses, and Heritage Court staff at age 87. She was born in Waukesha and lived most of her life there until she retired. She then relocated to her Pike Lake home in Hartford. Judy is survived by her brother, Robert Borlen of Bend, OR. Her tribe of children: Pam (Mark) Heyde, Mike (Terri), Jim, Chris (Theresa), Dan (Kimberly) and Teresa (Jeff) Wolf. Judy was the proud grandma to 22 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Susan and Edward Borlen and grandson, Eli Kelliher.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Matthew A. Bloom

Matthew A. Bloom died unexpectedly of natural causes on June 13, 2022, at age 45. Matt was a lifelong resident of West Bend and 1995 graduate of West Bend West High School. After high school, he worked most of his career in material handling. Matt loved movies and went back to school in his late 20s to pursue that passion. He received an associate degree in video motion graphics from Madison Media Institute in 2008. While that never became a career, he continued to make movies as a hobby. He was an outstanding cook and took great pride in making delicious meals for anyone who was around. Additionally, Matt loved sports, camping, and spending time with his family. He will forever be remembered for his kind heart, his ability to make people laugh, and his crazy campfire stories.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Rose Marie Nelson ‘Rosie’

Rose Marie Nelson “Rosie” (nee Abraham), age 84, passed away on June 13, 2022. She was born in Milwaukee on June 27, 1937, to Charles and Jean (Nee Hensiak). Rosie married Arnold in April 1968. Together, they owned and operated Arnie & Rosie’s Silver Key Resort on Kettle Moraine Lake for seven years. where they enjoyed meeting the campers and making lots of new friends.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Anthony Kokan

Anthony Kokan passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022. He was born March 1, 1930, to Marco and Anna (Nagel) Kokan. He was the seventh of 12 children, and like his brothers and sisters, he attended a one-room schoolhouse, Sunnyslope Grade School, which was across the street from their farm house in Pewaukee.
DOUSMAN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Auction#Creativity#Crafts#Friends Of Pulaski Park
Greater Milwaukee Today

Food Truck Fridays at the West Allis Farmer's Market

Celebrate summer with Food Truck Fridays at the West Allis Farmers Market, 6501 W. National Ave. from 5 – 8 p.m.!. Celebrate summer with Food Truck Fridays at the West Allis Farmers Market, 6501 W. National Ave. from 5 – 8 p.m.!. Milwaukee’s best food trucks will gather...
WEST ALLIS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Gerard Lee Schmid

Gerard Lee Schmid of West Bend went home to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. He was 68. In his youth, Gerard had a passion for riding and fixing dirt bikes with his brothers in his hometown of New Holstein. In his twenties he developed a passion for motocross racing, collecting many trophies along the way.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Vivian A. Bunker

June 18, 1946 - June 10, 2022. Vivian A. Bunker of Waukesha passed away peacefully with her husband at her side on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the age of 75. She was born in Milwaukee on June 18, 1946, the daughter of Frank and Vivian (nee Nachazel) Knight. She...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Linda Winchester

Linda Winchester, 64, of Waukesha, passed away unexpectedly at home. She is survived by sisters Julie (Patrick) Pierce of Waukesha and Sheri (Greg) Lamp of Island Lake, Ill., and brother, Scott (Dawn) Winchester of Gordon, Georgia. She is also survived by nephew Spencer Pierce, as well as other relatives and dear friends.
WAUKESHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Greater Milwaukee Today

Terry H. Pavlet

Terry H. Pavlet, age 65, passed away at his home in Dousman on Sunday, June 12, 2022. He was born on August 24, 1956, to Howard and Ruth (Meier) and grew up in Muskego. Terry attended MIAD and worked as a freelance illustrator in the RPG gaming and comic book industries. He produced two graphic novels, “Dakota” and “Strange Detective Mysteries.” He regularly showcased at Gary Con and Gamehole Con, and enjoyed connecting with his supportive fan base.
DOUSMAN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Richard Dave Cartwright

Richard Dave Cartwright, 89 years old, lost his battle to cancer June 16, 2022, at his home in North Prairie. Richard was born 3/3/33 in Watertown, to Cleo and Mildred (Schlagenhauf) Cartwright. Richard served with the 607th Armored Field Artillery Battalion as track vehicle mechanic from April 1953 to April...
NORTH PRAIRIE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

James C. Gardner

James C. Gardner, 88, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Monday, May 23, 2022. He was born on December 23, 1933, to the late Clifford and Nina (nee Covey) Gardner, growing up on a farm in central Wisconsin near Pittsville. Jim graduated high school in 1951 and two years later volunteered for the United States Army, stationed in Korea and Hawaii. He earned degrees in psychology and social work from the University of Wisconsin- River Falls in 1959 and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1962. Jim was a school psychologist in the Mequon-Thiensville schools for 25 years. On June 20, 1959, he was united in marriage to Carol Ann Hirsch at Pittsville Congregational Church. He was a member of Peace UCC in Kewaskum. Jim’s interests were family, family history, reading, nature, and gardening. He enjoyed hiking the trails and byways with his beloved Carol in the forest preserve surrounding their Cedar Community home. He will be missed by all who knew him.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

James A. Marriott

James A. Marriott, age 93, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, serving 32 years in the National Guard and achieving a rank of master sergeant. Jim had a long career in the printing industry and working for 20 years at Wetzel Brothers Printing. He was united in marriage June 16, 1951, to Beverly Orr. Jim will be remembered for his love of fine music and the care of his 15-year companion Rufus and all of the grand-dogs.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oconomowoc council to consider Rockwell project, Olympia Fields

OCONOMOWOC — The Common Council is set to decide whether to approve a redevelopment plan for the downtown Rockwell project at its 7:30 p.m. meeting on Tuesday at City Hall, 174 E. Wisconsin Ave. According to city documents, the Rockwell project at 121-131 N. Main Street — if approved — would include a mixed-use structure with commercial property on the lower level and condominiums on upper floors. There would also be an extension of the existing boardwalk along Fowler Lake, new public restrooms and a community space.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Thomas Harvey Gauger

Thomas Harvey Gauger, 73, of Jackson passed away on June 16, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Tom was born on October 23, 1948, in Sturgeon Bay to Harvey A. and Lois G. (nee Johnson) Gauger. His family moved to the West Bend area in 1966. Tom graduated from West Bend High School in 1967 and then enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was proud to serve his country for 20 years. On June 28, 1975, Tom married Jeanne Schmidt at Holy Angels Catholic Church. They had 2 wonderful children Bill and Christina.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

North American Computer to close after 38 years

WAUKESHA — On a muggy Thursday three people are loading a van full of computer equipment outside North American Computer’s store. On the windows at 147 W. Broadway, colorful printing paper is taped indicating a closing sale. Owner Ryan Brevold said after 38 years the business is shutting down in 10 days.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha Structure Fire: 410 Fairview

On Saturday 18th June, the City of Waukesha Fire and Police departments responded to a reported structure fire at 410 Fairview Ave in the City of Waukesha. Fire crews on scene found the outside front of a two-family residence fully involved in fire. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the exterior fire and stop any further spread into the house. Occupants were home at the time of the incident and able to evacuate prior to the fire departments arrival. No Civilian or firefighter injuries were reported. Fire personnel were able to recue two cats inside the home.
WAUKESHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy