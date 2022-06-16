ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Crypto-SPAC Deals Stuck In SEC Lag As Demand Falls After Crash: Bloomberg

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45vd9N_0gCbiStK00

Crypto companies confront yet another challenge on top of the ones they already face. This time, the industry has been stuck in a lengthy back-and-forth with U.S. regulators since last year's boom, writes Bloomberg.

What happened: According to people familiar with the matter, bids to merge with blank-check companies (SPACs) are being scrutinized by SEC accountants because the asset class poses new bookkeeping concerns.

While the SEC has increased scrutiny of all agreements involving special purpose acquisition firms, the delays are especially concerning for virtual-coin companies that are already reeling from a severe market collapse, writes Bloomberg.

"This is just another brick in the obstacle wall that has been steadily constructed by the SEC to impede crypto developments," stated Gary DeWaal, chair of Katten Muchin Rosenman's financial markets and regulation practice, told Bloomberg.

According to data and analytics source SPACInsider, the regulator now takes twice as long to review paperwork from crypto companies as it does from other industries in some cases.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

3 Reasons Why Bitcoin Is Crashing

The past month has seen a major plunge in cryptocurrency prices, as recessionary fears loom and major firms experience operational problems and insolvencies. The Analyst: Marcus Sotiriou, the analyst at the UK-based digital asset broker GlobalBlock, analyzed the severe sell-off experienced in the cryptocurrency market recently. The Thesis: Sotiriou highlights...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lag#Sec#Spacinsider
Benzinga

Can Stocks Bounce Back From Rising Rates And Weak Housing Data?

(Friday Market Open) Equity index futures are pointing to a higher open after yesterday’s massive sell-off sparked by several central banks raising key rates. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will step in front of a microphone later today at a Federal Reserve-sponsored conference. His speech at the Inaugural Conference on the International Roles of the U.S. Dollar will likely offer Powell a chance to address how other central banks have to the Fed’s rate hike on Wednesday, and how they’ve moved to protect their currencies from the rising strength of the U.S. dollar.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower, with the Nasdaq Composite dipping around 450 on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
Benzinga

As Bitcoin Plunges Below The Last Bull Cycle High, Here's A Likely Path Ahead

Bitcoin BTC/USD was plunging over 8% lower on Saturday, breaking down from a bear flag pattern Benzinga called out on Thursday. The bear flag pattern suggests Bitcoin is heading toward the $15,500 mark on this leg down, because the measured move is about 33%. The measured move of a bear flag is calculated by taking the length of the pole as a percentage and subtracting it from the highest price within the flag formation.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
51K+
Followers
141K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy