Vicksburg, MS

Authorities in search of suspects involved in theft at country club, using stolen cards at Walmart

By Erika Bibbs
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Vicksburg Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating suspects involved in a theft at the Country Club Golf Course on Sunday, June 5.

Vicksburg Police and units with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation responded to a call to the Country Club Golf Course at 127 Country Club Drive.

Authorities received reports of stolen credit cards and other items from vehicles parked outside.

The suspects then used those cards and purchased items at Walmart and Kroger in Vicksburg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-(855) 485-8477.

Source: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

WLBT

Two teens in custody after man shot, killed in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson neighborhood is in shock after a 14-year-old and an 18-year-old are under arrest and charged with murder in an early morning shooting death. Jackson Police Department says 29-year-old Hakemia Kelly was killed around 1:50 a.m. Saturday on Thousand Oaks Circle. 14-year-old Jaden Taylor and 18-year-old Jamaire Taylor are in custody.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Suspects accused of using stolen credit cards in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) and Vicksburg police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating suspects involved of theft at the Country Club Golf Course. The incident happened on June 5, 2022. Authorities said they received reports of stolen credit cards and other items from vehicles parked outside. The […]
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Citizens need to ‘police the police’ — Gun club leader calls for accountability in case of Black Mississippi delivery driver allegedly being shot at by white men

About 30 people with the Elmer “Geronimo” Pratt Pistol & Rifle Gun Club, Black Panther Party and New Black Panther Party crisscrossed the city of Brookhaven on Friday in pursuit of justice for D’Monterrio Gibson. They started at Bicentennial Park before driving to the Lincoln County Courthouse....
BROOKHAVEN, MS
truecrimedaily

Mississippi man accused of fatally beating mother with hammer

JACKSON, Miss. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old man stands accused of fatally beating his 42-year-old mother. According to WAPT-TV, on Wednesday, June 15, Dekarius Funches allegedly beat Latasha Funches to death with a hammer at a home on Lakewood Drive and fled the scene. It was reportedly the victim's daughter who initially found the body and called authorities.
JACKSON, MS
