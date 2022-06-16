Authorities in search of suspects involved in theft at country club, using stolen cards at Walmart

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Vicksburg Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating suspects involved in a theft at the Country Club Golf Course on Sunday, June 5.

Vicksburg Police and units with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation responded to a call to the Country Club Golf Course at 127 Country Club Drive.

Authorities received reports of stolen credit cards and other items from vehicles parked outside.

The suspects then used those cards and purchased items at Walmart and Kroger in Vicksburg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-(855) 485-8477.

Source: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation

