ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Elon Musk's Boring Company Found Flouting Permitting Requirements In Texas: Report

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kAFKv_0gCbi6np00

Elon Musk shifted his base from California to Texas late last year and it now appears that his Boring Company is engaged in a feud with the local authorities in Texas.

The Boring Company hasn't secured the requisite permits for setting up a research and development center in Bastrop, a rural area outside of Austin, Texas, Bloomberg reported. The tunnel building venture had bought the land in the place in May 2021.

The company has reportedly set up mobile homes at the site for workers that do not provide sanitary living conditions, including authorized sewage facilities. Also, the company reportedly hasn't secured necessary air and stormwater permits and has constructed a driveway without getting official approval.

Boring had initially been cooperative and submitted a driveway planning application, which however lacked key details, according to authorities. Even before an official green light, the company went ahead with the driveway, they said.

The authorities reportedly took cognizance of this and found that the driveway was too close to a nearby road, posing safety risks.

After authorities took this up with the company, it submitted a variance plan, which hasn't been approved, according to Bloomberg.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Acknowledges This Automaker As Doing 'Pretty Well' In Electrification

The Biden administration's backing of legacy automakers as potential leaders of the U.S. electric vehicle market has always drawn the ire of Tesla, Inc.'s TSLA supporters. A Tesla influencer going by the twitter handle @SawyerMerritt on Friday shared a screenshot of a CNBC video showing Tesla as the undisputed leader of the U.S. EV market in the first quarter.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
State
California State
City
Austin, TX
City
Bastrop, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Benzinga

3 Reasons Why Bitcoin Is Crashing

The past month has seen a major plunge in cryptocurrency prices, as recessionary fears loom and major firms experience operational problems and insolvencies. The Analyst: Marcus Sotiriou, the analyst at the UK-based digital asset broker GlobalBlock, analyzed the severe sell-off experienced in the cryptocurrency market recently. The Thesis: Sotiriou highlights...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower, with the Nasdaq Composite dipping around 450 on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boring Company#Living Conditions#Mobile Homes
Benzinga

As Bitcoin Plunges Below The Last Bull Cycle High, Here's A Likely Path Ahead

Bitcoin BTC/USD was plunging over 8% lower on Saturday, breaking down from a bear flag pattern Benzinga called out on Thursday. The bear flag pattern suggests Bitcoin is heading toward the $15,500 mark on this leg down, because the measured move is about 33%. The measured move of a bear flag is calculated by taking the length of the pole as a percentage and subtracting it from the highest price within the flag formation.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
51K+
Followers
141K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy