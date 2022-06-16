Elon Musk's Boring Company Found Flouting Permitting Requirements In Texas: Report

Elon Musk shifted his base from California to Texas late last year and it now appears that his Boring Company is engaged in a feud with the local authorities in Texas.

The Boring Company hasn't secured the requisite permits for setting up a research and development center in Bastrop, a rural area outside of Austin, Texas, Bloomberg reported. The tunnel building venture had bought the land in the place in May 2021.

The company has reportedly set up mobile homes at the site for workers that do not provide sanitary living conditions, including authorized sewage facilities. Also, the company reportedly hasn't secured necessary air and stormwater permits and has constructed a driveway without getting official approval.

Boring had initially been cooperative and submitted a driveway planning application, which however lacked key details, according to authorities. Even before an official green light, the company went ahead with the driveway, they said.

The authorities reportedly took cognizance of this and found that the driveway was too close to a nearby road, posing safety risks.

After authorities took this up with the company, it submitted a variance plan, which hasn't been approved, according to Bloomberg.