Recap: Jabil Q3 Earnings

Jabil JBL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Jabil beat estimated earnings by 6.17%, reporting an EPS of $1.72 versus an estimate of $1.62.

Revenue was up $1.11 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 1.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jabil's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021

EPS Estimate 1.47 1.80 1.38 1.04

EPS Actual 1.68 1.92 1.44 1.30

Revenue Estimate 7.43B 8.29B 7.67B 6.95B

Revenue Actual 7.55B 8.57B 7.41B 7.21B

To track all earnings releases for Jabil visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.