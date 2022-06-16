Gordon on dean’s list

“From Maine to the Continent: 16th through 21st Century Art,” opens at the Wiscasset Bay Gallery on Thursday, June 30. Spanning six centuries of art and representing artists from Greece, Egypt, Italy, France, the United States, Holland, Belgium, Great Britain and Switzerland, the exhibition offers an encyclopedic exploration of paintings, watercolors, drawings and sculpture. Coinciding with the first Art Walk of the season in Wiscasset Village, the show reception will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday evening and feature light refreshments.
