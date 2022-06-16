Gordon on dean’s list

Stu Brower of Pasadena, New York City and Boothbay Harbor left this world as he had lived, surrounded by those who loved him dearly. The only child of Morris and Fay Brower, he was born in Long Beach, California, attended Millikan High School where he was inducted into the National Honor Society and, as a gifted clarinetist, he was selected to the All-Southern California Band. He was then awarded a full scholarship to USC. Stu served his country in the California Air National Guard, 146th Airlift Wing. He then worked as a page for the “Ed Sullivan Show” at CBS and single handedly ensured Mick Jagger made it onstage after going missing right before showtime.

