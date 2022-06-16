ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiscasset, ME

Gordon on dean’s list

 3 days ago

Lindsey Gordon of Wiscasset was named to the dean's...

Maine celebrates James Weldon Johnson Day in Wiscasset

A memorial to James Weldon Johnson in Wiscasset, where the poet-civil rights advocate died, took about nine years of off and on talks among clergy, townspeople, local and state officials and others. And on a sunny morning June 17, his birthday and Maine’s first annual James Weldon Johnson Day, at St. Philip’s Church and the town common, with singing, poetry, handholding and amens, it came to pass.
WISCASSET, ME
Wiscasset’s special education needs rise

Some Wiscasset students’ high needs for special education may call for the school department to add staff, Special Education Director Ken Spinney said. He told school committee members June 14 in Wiscasset Middle High School’s library and carried on Zoom, they might wonder why he did not speak up in budget season.
WISCASSET, ME
A Big Thank You

We want to thank the Chamber of Commerce, First National Bank, and all of our new friends who came out to celebrate the Grand Opening of Pedego Boothbay Harbor on June 11. You’ve welcomed us into this amazing community with open hearts and open arms and we really appreciate it.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Deb McDonald Earns CIC Designation

Deb McDonald, a member of the business insurance team at Allen Insurance and Financial, has earned the designation of Certified Insurance Counselor, one of the insurance industry’s most highly respected designations. Deb is an account manager, working with businesses across Maine and the U.S. The Certified Insurance Counselor program...
MAINE STATE
June 18 update: Midcoast adds 25 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
New show features six centuries of art from around the globe

“From Maine to the Continent: 16th through 21st Century Art,” opens at the Wiscasset Bay Gallery on Thursday, June 30. Spanning six centuries of art and representing artists from Greece, Egypt, Italy, France, the United States, Holland, Belgium, Great Britain and Switzerland, the exhibition offers an encyclopedic exploration of paintings, watercolors, drawings and sculpture. Coinciding with the first Art Walk of the season in Wiscasset Village, the show reception will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday evening and feature light refreshments.
WISCASSET, ME
Artists return to ‘Paint Wiscasset’ in annual plein air event

Artists from all over Maine have responded with great enthusiasm to the announcement of Maine Art Gallery’s annual plein air event, “Paint Wiscasset.” Artist spaces have again this year been entirely filled at 24, due to the limited exhibit space in the old Wiscasset Academy building on Warren Street that houses the gallery.
WISCASSET, ME
Last week for juried Members Show

The current show at the Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset is a feast for the eyes that shouldn’t be missed. Curator Sam Cady has selected an eclectic group of paintings, sculpture, textiles, printmaking, and photography that ranges from beautiful abstractions to striking representations of Maine. The three-week show ends Saturday, June 25. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WISCASSET, ME
Stu Brower

Stu Brower of Pasadena, New York City and Boothbay Harbor left this world as he had lived, surrounded by those who loved him dearly. The only child of Morris and Fay Brower, he was born in Long Beach, California, attended Millikan High School where he was inducted into the National Honor Society and, as a gifted clarinetist, he was selected to the All-Southern California Band. He was then awarded a full scholarship to USC. Stu served his country in the California Air National Guard, 146th Airlift Wing. He then worked as a page for the “Ed Sullivan Show” at CBS and single handedly ensured Mick Jagger made it onstage after going missing right before showtime.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Peace Gallery announces mindful living series

The Peace Gallery, located on Main Street in Damariscotta, announced an upcoming three-part series focusing on wellness and well-being. The series is facilitated by certified mindfulness teacher and facilitator, Jane Bjerklie-Barry of New Harbor. On three consecutive Monday mornings from 9:30 to 11:30 beginning on July 11, (July 18, 25)...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
Boothbay Railway Village Museum opens Father’s Day

On Sunday, June 19 at 10 a.m., the Boothbay Railway Village Museum, Route 27, Boothbay will open for the season. It’s Father’s Day on Sunday and all Dads get to ride the train for free. Come check out what the staff and volunteers have been working on since...
BOOTHBAY, ME

