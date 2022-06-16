ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Lugo’s Gem, Late Offense Lead To Road Win for Woodchucks

By David Keech
onfocus.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, WI – The Wausau Woodchucks (4-7) scored the game’s final six runs at Warner Park Friday, holding the Madison Mallards (5-6) to one hit over the game’s final four innings in a 6-1 win. The victory snaps a four-game skid for Wausau, who got a...

www.onfocus.news

onfocus.news

Early Homers, Late Insurance Help Woodchucks Earn Sweep

FOND DU LAC, WI – The Wausau Woodchucks (6-8) homered twice and matched a season-high run total en route to a 9-6 series-sweeping victory over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (8-6) at Herr-Baker Field. The Woodchucks, who have now won three of their last four, came out on...
FOND DU LAC, WI
onfocus.news

Rafters Exterminate Spiders For Franchise-Tying 14th Straight Win

FOND DU LAC, Wis. – Baseball is a very humbling game and a game of failure that many people become bored with because of the lack of success on the field. However, occasionally, a player or a team catches a hot streak for the ages. Well, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are in the midst of one of those hot streaks, as they extended their winning streak to 14 games, tying a franchise record, defeating the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders, 17-2. As the Rafters have done a lot during their winning streak, they put runs on the board in the first innings. Jacob Igawa, Garrett Broussard, and Harry Owen all had RBI singles in the top of the first to put the Rafters up first, 3-0. This would end up being all the runs Wisconsin Rapids needed on the night, but not all that they would score. After a bottom half of the first in which Rafters starter Collin Kiernan had to exit the game due to injury, newcomer Dalton Renne recorded the final out to hang up the first zero of the night for the Dock Spiders.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
onfocus.news

Woodchucks Fall to Rockers

Wausau, WI — After severe weather threatened the area Wednesday night, the Wausau Woodchucks (7-9) and Green Bay Rockers (5-11) faced off in another pitching duel. The Woodchucks battled through a long 4th inning, giving up the first run of the game to the Rockers. Jared Burch (Houston Baptist) rallied and held the Rockers to no hits in the top of the 5th, supported by teammate Dwight Allen (Georgia) getting the second out with an electrifying diving catch. The Chucks then started to get some batting momentum from two hits that resulted in two runners on base in scoring positions, although unable to capitalize on the opportunity.
WAUSAU, WI
