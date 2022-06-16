Lugo’s Gem, Late Offense Lead To Road Win for Woodchucks

FOND DU LAC, Wis. – Baseball is a very humbling game and a game of failure that many people become bored with because of the lack of success on the field. However, occasionally, a player or a team catches a hot streak for the ages. Well, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are in the midst of one of those hot streaks, as they extended their winning streak to 14 games, tying a franchise record, defeating the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders, 17-2. As the Rafters have done a lot during their winning streak, they put runs on the board in the first innings. Jacob Igawa, Garrett Broussard, and Harry Owen all had RBI singles in the top of the first to put the Rafters up first, 3-0. This would end up being all the runs Wisconsin Rapids needed on the night, but not all that they would score. After a bottom half of the first in which Rafters starter Collin Kiernan had to exit the game due to injury, newcomer Dalton Renne recorded the final out to hang up the first zero of the night for the Dock Spiders.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO