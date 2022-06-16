ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IL

Salem Man Sentenced for Armed Violence

By admin
wish989.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMT. VERNON – A 22-year-old Salem man has been sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty earlier this month in Jefferson County Court to a charge of armed violence. Mt. Vernon Police arrested Xander Calip...

wish989.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Madison man faces weapons-related charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Madison man is facing several weapons-related felony charges after a June 10 incident in Glen Carbon. Roger L. Tipton, 57, of Madison, was charged June 16 with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon (second subsequent offense, both Class 2 felonies; and driving while license revoked, a Class 4 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, June 18th, 2022

Centralia Police arrested a 41-year-old homeless Centralia man for violation of bail bond. Patrick Cobb was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 30-year-old Centralia woman was arrested by Centralia Police on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a conviction for making a false 911 call. Bianca Meeks of North Beech was taken to the Marion County Jail where she is being held in lieu of $15,000 bond.
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem man arrested for aggravated cruelty to animals after allegedly drowning kitten

A 56-year-old Salem man has been arrested by Salem Police for aggravated cruelty to animals for allegedly drowning a kitten in the Salem Reservoir. Jeffrey Steevens of North Trenary apparently was upset with the kitten for defecating in the home, placed it in a pet carrier, and then threw both the kitten and pet carrier into the Reservoir.
SALEM, IL
The Telegraph

Four meth-related felony cases filed Thursday

EDWARDSVILLE - A number of methamphetamine-related cases were filed Thursday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Mark T. Bull, 37, of East Alton, was charged June 16 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a Class X felony.
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Mount Vernon, IL
County
Jefferson County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Mount Vernon, IL
Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Salem, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem man arrested for unlawful restraint and domestic battery to grandmother

A 33-year-old Salem man has been arrested for domestic battery and unlawful restraint after allegedly briefly holding her against a wall of her apartment and refusing to let her leave or call the police on her phone. The incident occurred at a Mills Crossing apartment late Wednesday afternoon after Kyle...
SALEM, IL
WCIA

Neoga woman killed in Effingham crash

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) – A Neoga woman is dead and another was transported to the hospital after a Friday morning crash. Illinois State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 45, just north of Rickelman Avenue on the north side of Effingham. Police report that 44-year-old Rachel Pace, of Neoga, was driving […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
KMOV

2 charged in New Athens, IL homicide

NEW ATHENS, Ill. (KMOV) -- Two men have been charged in connection to a homicide in New Athens, Illinois homicide. The Major Case Squad announced that Michael W. Johnson of East Cardondolet and Martin J. Morrison of Cahokia Heights, both 43, were charged with first-degree murder. Officials said Austin Evans-Blakey and two others interrupted a burglary and were shot in New Athens on June 2. Evans-Blakey died at the scene of the shooting from his gunshot wounds. The other two were taken to the hospital and treated.
NEW ATHENS, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Vernon#Mt Vernon Police#Apricot#Pear#Jefferson County Court
The Telegraph

Alton man charged with burglary

EDWARDSVILLE - An Alton man was charged with two felonies by Madison County on Wednesday. Charles D. Thomas, 33, of the 1600 block of Piasa Street was charged with burglary, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Alton Police Department.
ALTON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, June 16th, 2022

Two people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Thursday on outstanding warrants. 43-year-old Amanda Hunt of South James in Wamac was arrested by Wamac Police on an outstanding failure to appear traffic warrant. She remained in jail in lieu of $2,500 bond. 56-year-old Robert Allen of Perkins Street...
MARION COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Wanted Man out of Cass County Arrested After Police Standoff, Connection to Possibly Missing Person Case out of Belleville

The Montgomery County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office arrested a man formerly from Cass County, Illinois after a police standoff at a residence in Bellflower, Missouri yesterday. Fox 2 News reports that 40 year old Charles L. Story, formerly of Beardstown, was arrested after an anonymous tip lead Montgomery County, Missouri Sheriff’s Deputies to a residence on Elm Street in Bellflower, Missouri. At 3:47PM yesterday, police got permission to search the home and found Story barricaded in a hidden room. He told them he was armed and injured after being shot in the leg a few days ago. The wanted man also threatened to shoot anyone who tried to enter the room and then himself.
CASS COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Class X drug felony in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE - An East Alton citizen was charged with a Class X methamphetamine felony Wednesday by Madison County. Ashly L. Rexford, 37, of the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue was charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. The case was presented by the Alton Police Department.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
madisoncountyjournal.com

Suspect sought in Canton shooting

CANTON — A suspect in a fatal shooting reported last week here is being sought, the authorities said. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is pursuing an unnamed suspect in connection with the investigation into the fatal shooting on Whisper Ridge Avenue, SO spokesman Heath Hall said. “We do...
CANTON, IL
wgel.com

Litchfield Man Charged With Murders

A Litchfield man has been arrested on first degree murder charges in the death of a pregnant woman in Alton. Police report the body of Liese Dodd, age 22, was found in her Alton home on June 9. Deundrea Holloway, 22, of Litchfield, faces multiple charges. Alton police reported the...
LITCHFIELD, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigation of alleged road rage incident

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report of road rage that ended with a 41-year-old Salem man being hit twice over the head with a bat. Deputies say the incident that triggered the road rage occurred when one vehicle pulled in front of the other on Selmaville Road at the Ruble Road intersection southwest of Salem.
MARION COUNTY, IL
wmix94.com

Jury trial expected in robbery case for Salem man

SALEM, IL — Attorneys in the armed robbery case against a 21-year-old Salem man confirmed they’re prepared for a July jury trial in the case. Dylan Foutch was arrested in April and charged with Class 1 felony armed robbery of a handicapped or elderly person. According to Centralia...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies break up burglary in process

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a 28-year-old Sandoval man after breaking up a burglary in progress early Friday morning. Initial reports indicate Michael Flanigan of Isle Street was located after deputies responded to a report of an out-building being entered at a home on Burge Road east of Centralia.
MARION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Woman sentenced for meth possession

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 61-year-old woman has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for possession of methamphetamine. On Dec. 8, 2020, a Shelbyville Police officer was dispatched to the town’s Ace Hardware for a reported theft. He eventually located the vehicle the suspect was driving and pulled it over. The passenger, Judith Bray, […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
wmix94.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – JUNE 15TH, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Wednesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 20-year-old Dustin Graves of Mt. Vernon was arrested Tuesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Aggravated Battery, DUI...
MOUNT VERNON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy