The Mountaineers picked up their 11th commitment for the class of 2023 with the announcement from Justin Benton. Benton is a 6’2, 275 pound defensive lineman out of Covington, Georgia, who took an official visit to Morgantown on June 3rd. He has been a highly sought after prospect by schools such as USC, Florida, Florida State, Arkansas, and Georgia before committing to West Virginia. Benton is ranked as the 59th defensive lineman in the country by 247Sports.

COVINGTON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO