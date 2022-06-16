ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Top Gun: Maverick director reveals deleted scene had major Top Gun callback

By Bradley Russell
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski has confirmed which scenes didn’t make the cut – including a reference to the 1986 original.

Speaking to Uproxx , Kosinski revealed an overt reference to Maverick’s mission in Top Gun was left on the cutting room floor in the legacy sequel.

"When [ Tom Cruise's Maverick] first gets to the Coronado, every Navy base has an airplane on a stick out front. Like a model, and he pulls up and looks up and it’s his F-14 that he shot down three MiGs with in the first film," Kosinski explained. "So it’s him staring up at that plane. That was a nice little beat."

Tom Cruise wasn’t the only recipient of an editing room change. Kosinski said that there was also "a nice scene in the infirmary with Cyclone and Phoenix and Bob" which was removed because "it would’ve taken a little bit of the tension away when Maverick comes in to tell Rooster they’re going to be okay" after their training exercise went badly wrong. "Maybe we’ll get to include some of that on the Blu-ray," the director added.

That’s not to say Top Gun: Maverick didn’t tug at the nostalgic heartstrings. Val Kilmer’s Iceman made an emotional return, with the actor telling USA Today he was "very moved" by the reunion. Kosinski even told our very own Inside Total Film podcast that there was one Easter egg that aimed for a callback over accuracy.

"There's a moment where Maverick in this film says, 'Too close for missiles, switching to guns,' which is almost an exact copy from the first film," he explains. "We cut to an insert of Maverick switching the switch on the thumbstick from missiles to guns – which is totally fictional. That's not how the F/A-14 is set up."

Top Gun: Maverick is all set to rule the box office for the foreseeable future, grossing close to $800m at the box office at the time of writing. Discover the blockbusters aiming to shoot it down with our movie release dates guide.

Comments / 2

Related
POPSUGAR

The Real Reason Meg Ryan Didn't Return For "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Top Gun: Maverick" leans on nostalgia for the original '80s action fave, writing a new chapter of the high-flying story while also bringing back some of the stars of the original movie, like Tom Cruise in the title role and Val Kilmer's Iceman. There are definitely a few familiar faces who are missing, including Meg Ryan, who played Carole Bradshaw in the first "Top Gun." Since Carole and Goose's son Rooster is one of the main characters in the sequel, it seems a little odd that she's not in the movie, but the plot does offer a brief explanation.
MOVIES
GQMagazine

How Tom Cruise and Miles Teller Pulled Off Those Insane Stunts in Top Gun: Maverick

According to the aviation website Aerocorner, in today's money, a Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet — the fighter jet du jour used by the U.S. Navy since 1995 — costs the American government $67.4 million. That isn't a bulk deal, folks: it's per plane. It should come as no surprise to anyone with a sliver of critical thought, then, that Tom Cruise, Miles Teller and Co. didn't actually pilot the vehicles we see in Top Gun: Maverick.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Kosinski
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Val Kilmer
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer’s Daughter Speaks Out About Him Reprising Role for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

There’s a lot to look forward to ahead of the premiere of Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick.” Aside from real-life aerial stunts and a sure-to-be captivating plot, “Top Gun” fans can not only look forward to seeing a star-studded cast; they can also look forward to the return of the film original star Val Kilmer, who reprises his role as Maverick’s former rival, Iceman.
MOVIES
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Gun#Guns#Aircraft#Navy#Usa Today
AOL Corp

Goose Forever! Top Gun’s Anthony Edwards Weighs In on ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Goose and Maverick forever! OG Top Gun star Anthony Edwards revealed what he really thought about Top Gun: Maverick — and whether Tom Cruise ran anything by him beforehand. “People had a certain feeling in the original one and that one [Top Gun: Maverick] does exactly what it felt like seeing it the first time, only more so,” Edwards, 59, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, June 9, at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. “As I said to Tom, ‘Mission accomplished.’ They did it.”
MOVIES
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Lightyear’ Team Offers Reasons Why Tim Allen Was Replaced

June 17 reintroduces Toy Story fans to their favorite space ranger with Lightyear, a film following the adventures of Buzz Lightyear. It is presented as a movie that the cast of the Toy Story films would watch and so acts as an origin for the action figure Andy came to love so much. But that action figure had been voiced by Tim Allen. In Lightyear, Buzz is voiced by Chris Evans. Why?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Breakout Monica Barbaro Signs With Range Media Partners

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has signed rising star Monica Barbaro, who is currently starring as Lt. Natasha ‘Phoenix’ Trace in Paramount’s massive hit sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. The follow-up to the original 1985 film has received rave reviews and a coveted A+ Cinemascore since debuting at Cinemacon and following a robust global rollout including premieres in Cannes, San Diego, London, Mexico and Japan. The film smashed Memorial Day opening records with $156m domestic and a WW cume currently over $300m. She will next be in a leading role opposite Diego Boneta in Paramount Plus’ romantic...
NFL
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
Collider

'The Old Man' Review: Jeff Bridges Excels in a Thriller Series That Is Best in the Quiet Moments

When we first see a gruff Jeff Bridges in FX’s The Old Man, where he plays former CIA operative Dan Chase now in hiding, he isn’t fighting off incoming enemies or trying to lose a tail. No, he is alone in his bedroom in the late hours when almost everything is subsumed in darkness — that is, save for a bathroom light and the red illumination of a digital clock on his bedside table that marks the number of times the restless Chase gets up through the night. It plays out as the opposite of a conventional spy thriller, stripping away any of the action spectacle to ground itself in the sad and lonely life of its central character. In one of his many trips to the bathroom, we see that water has begun to overflow onto the floor from a running sink. Kneeling there is either a hazy vision or a repressed memory of Chase’s wife, who utters a single phrase: “I see you.” He then wakes up, shaken by this event. Yet there is no one left for him to turn to for support, leaving him to question his own declining mental state.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne Once Revealed His Favorite Western Scene He Ever Filmed

John Wayne is known as the gritty, rugged cowboy who will go to any length, including putting his own life at risk, to save his town or those he loves. Though his catalog isn’t wall-to-wall action films, the movies for which he’s best known involve shootouts, chasing outlaws on horseback, and plenty of high-stakes stunts.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Top Gun: Maverick star thought he was "going to die" during one stunt

Following on from the first Top Gun film which came out 35 years ago, Top Gun: Maverick is the latest blockbuster people can't stop talking about. Tom Cruise plays Lieutenant Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, a Navy aviator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise who leads a new squad of fighter pilots. Miles Teller is also among the cast, and portrays Lieutenant Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw — the son of Maverick's old partner Goose.
MOVIES
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

21K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy