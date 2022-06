ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 61-year-old woman was hit by a car and killed in North City Friday night, police tell News 4. The accident happened in the 4100 block of Shreve just after 9:30 p.m. A 69-year-old woman was driving southbound on Shreve when she sideswiped a parked car and hit the victim, who was standing at the driver’s door of the car. The driver then hit another parked car, causing her own car to overturn.

