Heavy rain drenches commuters in New York for a.m. rush hour. When will sun emerge?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Island dads certainly won’t feel left out, as the Father’s Day weekend forecast is shaping up to be a fairly pleasant one this year. Saturday will be a bit breezy with a mix of clouds and temperatures hovering between the high 60s to 70s with a northwest wind coming in at around 8 to 16 mph. Evening temperatures, however, will begin to dip a bit as you may choose to head inside to binge a bit of “Stranger Things,” or whatever Dad wants to watch — it is his big weekend after all.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO