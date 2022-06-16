ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

U.S. Open 2022: Abraham Ancer withdraws late before Round 1, Patton Kizzire takes his place

By Stephen Hennessey
Golf Digest
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKLINE, Mass. -- Less than an hour before the first groups teed off in the 122nd U.S. Open, Abraham Ancer was announced as a late WD. The only reason given was “illness,” which is...

