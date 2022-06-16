ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See the new first-look images at Vol. 2 of Stranger Things 4

Kerrang
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re counting down the days until Vol. 2 of Stranger Things 4 lands on July 1, and Netflix have whetted our appetite even more with some first-look images of the highly-anticipated series....

www.kerrang.com

Kerrang

Rico Nasty unleashes new single Black Punk: “This song is for my weirdos who resonate with that sense of alienation”

As promised in her debut Kerrang! Cover Story earlier this month, Rico Nasty has just dropped a new single, Black Punk. Speaking with K! about the meaning behind the bold new track, Rico explained, “Being a black punk person, walking into certain rooms is very uncomfortable. People look at you like they’re fucking afraid of you. People count you out. People downplay you. People think you’re weird.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Sløtface return as Haley Shea solo project; listen to two new singles

Sløtface are back! And they're now a solo project lead by vocalist Haley Shea, with Lasse and Tor-Arne having amicably left the Norwegian pop-punks. The sound is clearly all-new, too, with Haley sharing genre-defying double A-side single Beta and Come Hell Or Whatever as the first taste of new music.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: Baby Strange – World Below

The worldview of Baby Strange is a grim one, lit by burning neon signs which advertise clubs that are dead to streets that are empty. It may sound familiar to anyone who has witnessed the lasting damage the COVID-19 pandemic inflicted on independent venues. Rather than get morose on World Below, Baby Strange throw a post-punk dance party that reflects the shellshock of our new normal.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Five movies and TV shows to watch this weekend while never forgetting the importance of suncream

There’s nothing fun about applying suncream – it’s boring at best, and can leave you feeling like a greasy, sticky, white-streaked mess. However, to use the proper meteorological term, it’s as hot as fucking balls out there, so you need to slap that shit on. Beer gardens, beaches, festivals and unplanned outdoor adventures will all still be there 90 seconds of careful application later, you know? Or you can always wait the hot weather out by popping the idiot box on for a bit…
TV SHOWS
Person
Kate Bush
Kerrang

Listen to Deaf Havana’s beautiful new single, Nevermind

Ahead of its release next month, Deaf Havana have shared another single from their upcoming album The Present Is A Foreign Land. Entitled Nevermind, this one really shows off James Veck-Gilodi's incredible vocals, with the singer explaining: “Nevermind is the second song we wrote for The Present Is A Foreign Land and it is maybe my favourite on the record.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Watch: Starcrawler unveil title-track from new album She Said

Los Angeles rockers Starcrawler have shared a new single, She Said – the title-track from their upcoming album of the same name. Vocalist Arrow De Wilde has revealed that it was the first song the band wrote for the record, and "was at the beginning of the pandemic and Henri [Cash, guitar] came to my window and played me the demo, and we wrote the lyrics together like Romeo and Juliet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kerrang

Listen to Måneskin’s cover of If I Can Dream from the Elvis soundtrack

After teasing it live at the Eurovision finals in May, Måneskin have just shared their cover of If I Can Dream. This excellent new rendition from the Italian rock stars is taken from the Elvis: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, which also features contributions from Denzel Curry, Eminem, Stevie Nicks, Jack White, Kacey Musgraves, Doja Cat and more, plus Elvis himself, and the film's lead star Austin Butler.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Even more guests announced for both Taylor Hawkins tribute shows

Just a couple of days after announcing the first wave of special guests for the London and Los Angeles Taylor Hawkins tribute shows, even more guests have been confirmed. Joining the Foo Fighters and Hawkins family at Wembley Stadium on September 3 are: John Paul Jones, Alain Johannes, Nandi Bushell, Nile Rodgers, Krist Novoselic, Greg Kurstin and a special appearance by Chris Rock.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Stranger Things
PC Gamer

Five new Steam games you probably missed (June 20, 2022)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games (opens in new tab) you can play right now and a running list of the 2022 games (opens in new tab) that are launching this year.
VIDEO GAMES
Kerrang

Album review: Grey Daze – The Phoenix

How has it been almost five years already? Few of us will ever forget the gut-lurching moment on July 20, 2017 when news began to trickle out of the passing of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington. The grief, the horror, the unspeakable tragedy of that moment seems, in one way or another, to have stained each of the days that have come and gone since. Grey Daze’s first resurrection of Chester’s earliest recordings – 2020’s Amends – seemed integral to the extended period of pained soul searching, fixated on the dark side of his tortured genius. Its fantastic follow-up, however, feels like far more of a celebration.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Ed Gamble to host the Kerrang! Awards 2022

Next week the Kerrang! Awards returns after a three-year hiatus – and we're going biiiig. We've already announced that the mighty Green Day will receive the coveted Kerrang! Icon Award, and now we can also reveal that comedian (and heavy metal superfan) Ed Gamble will be hosting the whole event.
CELEBRITIES
Kerrang

Camp Loner: Meet the people who go to Download Festival on their own

Nestled away in a far flung corner of Download there’s a large black banner that reads ‘Camp Loner’. Under the banner is a campsite dedicated to those that rock up to the festival on their own; people whose mates aren’t into objectively the best music on the planet, their pals weren't organised enough to come, or maybe just people who want to make a bunch of new friends. Camp Loner welcomes anyone of any subculture or creed, with groups of friends ever expanding to the point that they form some of the most raucous circles of camping chairs in the whole site.
ENTERTAINMENT

