See the new first-look images at Vol. 2 of Stranger Things 4

How has it been almost five years already? Few of us will ever forget the gut-lurching moment on July 20, 2017 when news began to trickle out of the passing of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington. The grief, the horror, the unspeakable tragedy of that moment seems, in one way or another, to have stained each of the days that have come and gone since. Grey Daze’s first resurrection of Chester’s earliest recordings – 2020’s Amends – seemed integral to the extended period of pained soul searching, fixated on the dark side of his tortured genius. Its fantastic follow-up, however, feels like far more of a celebration.
