Windsor, CO

Windsor Grind- Skateboard and Scooter Competition

 3 days ago

Join us at Eastman Skate Park for an old-fashioned skate contest. This event will...

Food Truck Park Opened by Westminster RTD Station

Blake Sanchez and Jeffrey and Mary Range were considering opening a food truck together before the pandemic. But when COVID hit, the three put their plans on hold and returned to their day job. Then, last year, Range was in Westminster when Jeffrey saw a number of smaller lots for...
WESTMINSTER, CO
Fathers Day Garden Tour

Bring Dad to the Garden for a special Father’s Day tour. Enjoy the garden and its seasonal delights. On Father’s Day we expect our vegetable garden ready to display in its full glory. Guides will be happy to answer your gardening questions. Weather permitting, participants will meet at Treasure Island Demonstration Garden at 31500 Laku Lake Road, next to Eastman Park South. Email Lynn at lmorales@windsorgov.com with questions. This is a drop-in event and reservations are not required. This tour is wheelchair accessible.
WINDSOR, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Look What ‘Bar Rescue’ Did to a Colorado Restaurant

TV shows sure have been sweet on The Sweetheart City. "Restaurant Impossible," "Food Paradise," and "Bar Rescue" have all been in town recently. I think the headline might have been, 'Look What Bar Rescue DIDN'T Do to CJ's...' but I can get into that, later. I visited CJ's on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, to see how Jon Taffer and his team had changed the longtime Loveland restaurant.
LOVELAND, CO
Longtime Denver-area car dealership changes its name — and business model

Bozarth Chevrolet, which has been in business in the Denver area for more than three decades, has changed its name and reformed the way cars are sold. Kent Bozarth, his family owner and third generation in the automotive business, said the Ed Bozarth Chevrolet in Aurora is now a Celebration Chevrolet. The name change became official in early June and what Bozarth said is a new model in car buying is based on what consumers say.
DENVER, CO
1230 ESPN

The World’s Greatest Traffic Jam Returns To Colorado This Summer

The world's greatest traffic jam - one that you'll actually want to be a part of - is making its return to Colorado this summer. Like many things over the course of the last two years, one of Colorado's most unique, exciting annual events had been temporarily called off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; this summer, however, it's back -
BOULDER, CO
1230 ESPN

Colorado’s Haunted Road May Be the ‘Gates of Hell’

Have your Colorado adventures ever taken you to Riverdale Road between Thornton and Brighton? If so, you've traveled the very "Gates of Hell." Riverdale Road is an 11-mile nightmare featuring paranormal activity in every color of the rainbow. Whether you realize it or not, it's entirely possible you've crossed paths with these "Gates of Hell."
COLORADO STATE
Sports
Casa Bonita’s fountain has been removed from the Lakewood restaurant site

The creators of “South Park” couldn’t have written it better themselves. Casa Bonita’s fountain has disappeared from outside the Lakewood “eatertainment” spot, leaving fans who are waiting impatiently for the destination to reopen without a complete backdrop for their photo ops. Following safety concerns...
LAKEWOOD, CO
Five people from Gillette killed in crash on I-25 in Colorado

WELD COUNTY, Col. (Release) - UPDATE: The five people killed in Monday’s fatal car crash on I-25 have been identified. The multi-vehicle crash occurred just before 1:30 pm on June 13, 2022, in the northbound lanes of I-25, just south of Highway 66. The five family members have been...
GILLETTE, WY
99.9 The Point

Woman Driving in Loveland Shot With BB Gun; Is TikTok To Blame?

Here's a case of a serious story with a potentially really stupid cause. Parents... take note. Do you know what your kids are watching and participating in on the TikTok app?. Reddit user u/MoldyFruitz reports that she and her partner had driven south on Shields St. as it turned to Taft Ave. this past weekend, roughly 40 MPH with the windows down. As they passed just to the south of 43rd Street, entering the City of Loveland, she was hit in the face through the open window with what she thought was a rock of some sort.
LOVELAND, CO
Idaho State Journal

Five people from Wyoming including infant girl dead after semi rear-ends SUV

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Five people from Wyoming, including an infant girl, are dead after the SUV they were in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it Monday afternoon. All five people who were killed were from Gillette,...
GILLETTE, WY
99.9 The Point

NoCo Area Beau Jo’s Closes Doors For Good With Zero Notice

Colorado folks love their Italian food, and Beau Jo's is an area favorite for many. Sadly, one location in the Northern Colorado area has locked up shop, for good. Who doesn't love a good pizza? Colorado has no shortage of solid pizza choices. I have all of the big four (Pizza Hut, Domino's, Blackjack, and Papa Johns), plus a local fav of mine called Bash's Pizza in Frederick, all within two miles of my house. By the way, it makes me sad being near so much pizza while being on a no-pizza lifestyle for now. I've lost over 70 lbs since March so it's worth it, but dang do I miss pizza. Especially when I learn about one of our favorite dine-in pizza spots, Beau Jo's, closing its doors for good.
1310kfka.com

Windsor Police: Man pointed gun at dog owner over unleashed dog

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who they said threatened another person with a gun. It happened at 5 a.m. Monday. The Greeley Tribune reports police said a man was walking his dog when they were confronted another dogwalker, whose dog was not on a leash, and pointed a gun at the person.. The victim hid behind a tree and watched the man walk away with a small white dog. For more details, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
WINDSOR, CO

