Windsor Grind- Skateboard and Scooter Competition

Blake Sanchez and Jeffrey and Mary Range were considering opening a food truck together before the pandemic. But when COVID hit, the three put their plans on hold and returned to their day job. Then, last year, Range was in Westminster when Jeffrey saw a number of smaller lots for...
Bring Dad to the Garden for a special Father’s Day tour. Enjoy the garden and its seasonal delights. On Father’s Day we expect our vegetable garden ready to display in its full glory. Guides will be happy to answer your gardening questions. Weather permitting, participants will meet at Treasure Island Demonstration Garden at 31500 Laku Lake Road, next to Eastman Park South. Email Lynn at lmorales@windsorgov.com with questions. This is a drop-in event and reservations are not required. This tour is wheelchair accessible.
TV shows sure have been sweet on The Sweetheart City. "Restaurant Impossible," "Food Paradise," and "Bar Rescue" have all been in town recently. I think the headline might have been, 'Look What Bar Rescue DIDN'T Do to CJ's...' but I can get into that, later. I visited CJ's on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, to see how Jon Taffer and his team had changed the longtime Loveland restaurant.
Pssst, Father's Day is coming up on Sunday. In case you forgot, first off c'mon now, and secondly, I'm here to help you come up with some last-minute things to do with dad that will leave him speechless and make him think you planned this a month ago. I'm a...
With so many hidden gems around Colorado, we're stoked to find this extremely cool candy shop inspired by Willy Wonka. Here's where to find it. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Inspired Candy Shop in Colorado. We've all seen the classic 70's movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and...
If the Mayor of Flavortown said it, then it must be true. The state of Colorado is home to some pretty incredible eats, but you don't have my word for it - just ask Guy Fieri, one of the world's most famous foodies. Over the years, Guy has paid special...
Bozarth Chevrolet, which has been in business in the Denver area for more than three decades, has changed its name and reformed the way cars are sold. Kent Bozarth, his family owner and third generation in the automotive business, said the Ed Bozarth Chevrolet in Aurora is now a Celebration Chevrolet. The name change became official in early June and what Bozarth said is a new model in car buying is based on what consumers say.
The world's greatest traffic jam - one that you'll actually want to be a part of - is making its return to Colorado this summer. Like many things over the course of the last two years, one of Colorado's most unique, exciting annual events had been temporarily called off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; this summer, however, it's back -
Police working the Stanley Cup Final say they have been planning for this moment for months. And now that the games are here, authorities are asking the public to follow instructions as they try to keep everything secure.
It's hard to keep a secret, even in a town that's not as small as it used to be. Even though non-disclosure agreements have been signed, it's clear that 'Bar Rescue' is in town. Earlier in June of 2022, we let you know it appeared that the reality TV show,...
We took a trip to the Windy City of Chicago a few years back. Everything about the metropolis was amazing, and we have fond memories of our trip. Nearly five years later, we still talk about the trip. One main topic of discussion has always been food. Particularly the Chicago...
Have your Colorado adventures ever taken you to Riverdale Road between Thornton and Brighton? If so, you've traveled the very "Gates of Hell." Riverdale Road is an 11-mile nightmare featuring paranormal activity in every color of the rainbow. Whether you realize it or not, it's entirely possible you've crossed paths with these "Gates of Hell."
Picture this, you're hanging out with some friends enjoying a beautiful day with some golf when all of a sudden you hear a weird noise. It sounds like a plane engine but is sounds really close and low and then you realize, oh s**t it IS a plane and that thing is coming down.
The creators of “South Park” couldn’t have written it better themselves. Casa Bonita’s fountain has disappeared from outside the Lakewood “eatertainment” spot, leaving fans who are waiting impatiently for the destination to reopen without a complete backdrop for their photo ops. Following safety concerns...
WELD COUNTY, Col. (Release) - UPDATE: The five people killed in Monday’s fatal car crash on I-25 have been identified. The multi-vehicle crash occurred just before 1:30 pm on June 13, 2022, in the northbound lanes of I-25, just south of Highway 66. The five family members have been...
Here's a case of a serious story with a potentially really stupid cause. Parents... take note. Do you know what your kids are watching and participating in on the TikTok app?. Reddit user u/MoldyFruitz reports that she and her partner had driven south on Shields St. as it turned to Taft Ave. this past weekend, roughly 40 MPH with the windows down. As they passed just to the south of 43rd Street, entering the City of Loveland, she was hit in the face through the open window with what she thought was a rock of some sort.
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Five people from Wyoming, including an infant girl, are dead after the SUV they were in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado.
Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it Monday afternoon.
All five people who were killed were from Gillette,...
Colorado folks love their Italian food, and Beau Jo's is an area favorite for many. Sadly, one location in the Northern Colorado area has locked up shop, for good. Who doesn't love a good pizza? Colorado has no shortage of solid pizza choices. I have all of the big four (Pizza Hut, Domino's, Blackjack, and Papa Johns), plus a local fav of mine called Bash's Pizza in Frederick, all within two miles of my house. By the way, it makes me sad being near so much pizza while being on a no-pizza lifestyle for now. I've lost over 70 lbs since March so it's worth it, but dang do I miss pizza. Especially when I learn about one of our favorite dine-in pizza spots, Beau Jo's, closing its doors for good.
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who they said threatened another person with a gun. It happened at 5 a.m. Monday. The Greeley Tribune reports police said a man was walking his dog when they were confronted another dogwalker, whose dog was not on a leash, and pointed a gun at the person.. The victim hid behind a tree and watched the man walk away with a small white dog. For more details, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Comments / 0