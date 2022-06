Bring Dad to the Garden for a special Father’s Day tour. Enjoy the garden and its seasonal delights. On Father’s Day we expect our vegetable garden ready to display in its full glory. Guides will be happy to answer your gardening questions. Weather permitting, participants will meet at Treasure Island Demonstration Garden at 31500 Laku Lake Road, next to Eastman Park South. Email Lynn at lmorales@windsorgov.com with questions. This is a drop-in event and reservations are not required. This tour is wheelchair accessible.

WINDSOR, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO