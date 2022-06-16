ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmetsburg, IA

Landon Shiek, 26, of Algona Formerly of Emmetsburg

By charguth
kicdam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleServices for 26 year old Landon Schiek (Sheek) of Algona, formerly of Emmetsburg will be...

kicdam.com

kicdam.com

Fr. Clem Currand, 74, of Emmetsburg

Services for 74 year old Father Clem Currans of Emmetsburg will be Wednesday, June 22nd, at 11:00 A.M. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Graettinger with burial at St. Jacob’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. with a Parish Vigil Service at 6:00 P.M. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Graettinger.
EMMETSBURG, IA
kicdam.com

Marvin “Muff” Enns, 84, of Ruthven

Services for 84-year-old Marvin “Muff” Enns of Ruthven will be Tuesday, June 21st, at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Ruthven with burial at Lost Island Lutheran Cemetery near Ruthven. Visitation will be Monday, June 20th, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home of...
RUTHVEN, IA
kmaland.com

Webster City's Phetxoumphone commits to Iowa State

(Ames) -- The Iowa State wrestling program landed a commitment from in-state prospect Camron Phetxoumphone on Friday. Phetxoumphone was a two-time state champion during his career at Webster City. He is the seventh in-state commit in Iowa State’s 2022 recruiting class, joining Evan Frost (Dowling Catholic), Jacob Frost (Dowling Catholic),...
WEBSTER CITY, IA
kicdam.com

New Stage on Preservation Plaza Opens In Big Way

Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The new stage on Preservation Plaza in Arnolds Park was opened for the first time over the weekend and in a very big way. Arnolds Park Amusement Park CEO John Pausley tells KICD News the construction work on the new structure overlooking West Lake Okoboji is not quite finished, but it was to a point where it was at least functional for Saturday’s “LIVE At the Lake” show.
ARNOLDS PARK, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Emmetsburg, IA
Algona, IA
Obituaries
City
Algona, IA
Emmetsburg, IA
Obituaries
kicdam.com

Jake Owen Coming To Arnolds Park For Free Conert

Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — Thanks to a generous, private donation, Arnolds Park Amusement Park’s free concert Saturday night is Nashville recording artist Jake Owen. Owen has had songs chart from all four albums he’s released. His first single hit was “Yee Haw” his first number one on the Country charts was “Barefoot Bluejean Night”, and other popular songs include “Drunk on a Boat” – which might be just a coincidence since he’s performing in the Iowa Great Lakes.
ARNOLDS PARK, IA
kicdam.com

Ceremony to Commemorate Sutherland Civil War Veteran

Sutherland, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Chapter of the Sons of Union Veterans will be having a special ceremony this weekend to honor the last known Civil War veteran to die from Iowa. Denny Krock is a past Commander of the group. He says the honoree is James P. Martin...
SUTHERLAND, IA
kicdam.com

Independence Day Fireworks Plans Announced for Spencer

Spencer, IA (KICD) — Spencer’s fireworks will be shot off at the Clay County fairgrounds this Independence Day. Two individuals are in charge – Clay County Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons, and retired Chamber of Commerce director Bob Rose. They point out that the festivities are NOT affiliated with the fair, chamber of commerce, or city.
SPENCER, IA
kicdam.com

Storm Lake Woman Arrested on Theft Charges

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake woman has been charged with allegedly stealing more than two thousand dollars from her employer. 23-year-old Saadiqa Daniels was arrested Thursday and charged with second degree theft after management at the local Dollar General store called police believing Daniels had failed to make a deposit for the store and instead kept it for herself.
algonaradio.com

Algona Woman Charged Following Late Night Activity in Burt

–A report of suspicious activity late Tuesday night in Burt led to multiple charges being filed against an Algona teen. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies received a report of some suspicious activity in Burt just before 11 PM Tuesday. While investigating the report, Deputies located a female subject, identified as 18-year-old Madison Lee Gifford.
ALGONA, IA
KIMT

Investigation underway related to the West Hancock school district

BRITT, Iowa – Police say they’ve conducted a search as part of an investigation related to the West Hancock Community School District. The Britt Police Department says a home in the 300 block of Main Avenue South was searched Tuesday in relation to the conduct of someone while they were employed by the school district.
KIMT

Mason City man to stand trial for mugging a woman

MASON CITY, Iowa – An accused mugger is pleading not guilty. Phillip John Melby, 36 of Mason City, is now scheduled to stand trial beginning July 26 for second-degree robbery. Police say Melby grabbed a woman the morning of May 23 in the 700 block of North Federal Avenue....
MASON CITY, IA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
kicdam.com

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Kossuth County Crash

Swea City, IA (KICD)– A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a single vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Swea City. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were called to that scene near the intersection of Ash Avenue and 3rd Street shortly before three o’clock where the bike was found to have been westbound when the operator lost control, went over a curb and struck a tree.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Emergency alert system changing in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A new alert system is coming for Cerro Gordo County, Mason City, Clear Lake, and Ventura. Those local governments are switching from CodeRED to Alert Iowa, a statewide emergency notification system that will send alerts to residents when emergencies occur or when we need to share important safety information. Cerro Gordo County says the system will provide better communication of emergency information directly to citizens via voice call, text message, email, and social media. The system has the capability to translate messages into multiple languages and will let residents choose what alerts they receive and how they receive them.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Five Iowa Counties Included In Severe Weather Disaster Proclamation

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie counties after recent severe weather. The governor's proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to, and recover from, the effects of the severe weather. The proclamation activates...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Investigation Underway After 2,000 Gallons of Diesel Stolen in Webster Co.

(Webster County, Iowa) -- An investigation is underway after about 2,000 gallons of diesel were stolen from a construction site in Moorland in Webster County. Webster County Chief Deputy Derek Christie says so far, no suspects have been identified. Christie says the amount stolen is worth around $10,000. The Webster County Sheriff's Office recommends construction site, farmers, or anyone else with large fuel tanks or large machinery take precautions to secure that equipment. Anyone with information on the diesel theft in Moorland is asked to contact the Webster County Sheriff's Office at (515)273-2323.
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA

