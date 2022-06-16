BRCC receives $3 million to help high school students realize their potential

Ascension Public Schools Director of Secondary Schools Mia Edwards is retiring on June 30, 2022, after 34 years in education. “There is so much I could say about the talents, competencies, and professional accomplishments of Mia Edwards. She has led countless successful initiatives at each juncture of her career. I admire her genuine passion and courage to embrace the mission, calling, and purpose of our work in education. She successfully supported ongoing effective practices, created change where it was needed, and could stay the course even in difficult times while leading others to stay the course, as well. She is a great example of leadership in so many ways. But most of all, she is just a good person that genuinely cares about others. She will be missed but also warmly remembered for all that she has done to make Ascension Public Schools a great place for kids and a great place to work,” said Superintendent David Alexander.

