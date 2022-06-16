ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

BRCC receives $3 million to help high school students realize their potential

By Zach Labbe
brproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) is receiving $3 million toward the free Upward Start program, which helps low-income high school students realize their potential to graduate college. Upward Bound is a federally funded education program....

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Walker High principal receives national award

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Walker High School Principal has been named the 2022 Varsity Brands School Spirit Principal of the Year. Varsity Brands announced Jason St. Pierre as the national winner of the Principal of the Year award during a ceremony webcast. St. Pierre will receive a $3,000 scholarship to go towards the school. He also has shown his ability to elevate the student’s experiences while on campus.
WALKER, LA
brproud.com

SU Ag Center to host workshop for landowners

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Landowners looking to start estate planning? The Southern University Ag Center’s Small Farm Institute will host a workshop for estate planning. The workshop was made for farmers and landowners to understand the importance of having an estate plan. This workshop will take place...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Desiree Williams: Becoming a teacher one of my best decisions

Louisiana native Desiree Williams found fulfillment in her career after shifting her life to become a teacher. Williams is originally from Baton Rouge. She moved to Lake Charles eight years ago, around the same time she began to teach. “I began my teaching journey in 2015,” she said. “When I...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge celebrates Juneteenth and addresses mental health

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge celebrates a national holiday, Juneteenth, and addresses mental health. “Juneteeth is American history,” says Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. According to Founder-President, Bea Gyimah of the America My Oyster Association, she says, “Every one of us, needs to know the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

$1 million allocated for new EBR initiative, Mayor Broome says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Congressman Troy Carter announce the allocation of funds for a new initiative in East Baton Rouge Parish. $1 million has been allocated to start a network of mental and behavioral health resource centers that will give the opportunity of services to those of traumatic pasts and experiences.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

After 34 years, Mia Edwards retiring from AP Schools

Ascension Public Schools Director of Secondary Schools Mia Edwards is retiring on June 30, 2022, after 34 years in education. “There is so much I could say about the talents, competencies, and professional accomplishments of Mia Edwards. She has led countless successful initiatives at each juncture of her career. I admire her genuine passion and courage to embrace the mission, calling, and purpose of our work in education. She successfully supported ongoing effective practices, created change where it was needed, and could stay the course even in difficult times while leading others to stay the course, as well. She is a great example of leadership in so many ways. But most of all, she is just a good person that genuinely cares about others. She will be missed but also warmly remembered for all that she has done to make Ascension Public Schools a great place for kids and a great place to work,” said Superintendent David Alexander.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Education Act#Education Program#Graduate College#Upward Start#The Upward Bound Program
WAFB.com

Baton Rouge residents celebrate Juneteenth

Special session ends; Governor issues statement on legislature's failure to comply with court order. Governor John Bel Edwards has issued a statement on the failure of the Louisiana Legislature to draw a second majority African-American Congressional District. Updated: 6 hours ago. Library staff and community members held a Juneteenth panel...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

National Civil Rights conference to be hosted by SULC

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Southern University Law Center will be hosting the 11th Annual National Civil Rights Conference. The Louis A. Berry Institute for Civil Rights and Justice will be in Baton Rouge for the conference on June 20-21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Events will be held at the Hilton Hotel, Southern University Law Center, and SUBR Student Union. This year’s theme is Engage, Educate, and Empower.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

SU System appoints new Director of Alumni Affairs

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Southern University System appoints a new Director of Alumni Affairs. Kendric D. Stewart, a three-time graduate of Southern University, has led information security in the corporate sector for over 15 years. He was the director of security operations at Stanford University Children’s Hospital in California. He focused on recognizing problem areas and shaped the hospital’s information security strategy and vision. Stewart also assisted national corporations like the FBI to investigate issues.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Education
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales, Prairieville residents receive appointments from Gov. John Bel Edwards

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced appointments to Louisiana boards and commissions, which included Ascension Parish residents from both Prairieville and Gonzales. Douglas A. Hillensbeck of Prairieville has been appointed to the Amite River Basin Drainage and Water Conservation District. Hillensbeck is the president of Kelly Pest Control Inc. He will represent Ascension Parish.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Livingston Parish officials find body in Diversion Canal on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, La. (BRPROUD) – A body was found in the Diversion Canal in Livingston Parish late Saturday evening. The Springfield Fire Department says they responded to help search for a person who jumped into the water and didn’t resurface. The fire department joined the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Amant Fire Department in the search efforts.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

The City of Baker to host arts and crafts event

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Ah… Home ‘Tweet’ Home. The City of Baker will be holding an arts and crafts event for families to show off their skills. On Wednesday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., adults and children will have the opportunity to build a birdhouse at the Baker Municipal Auditorium.
BAKER, LA
WAFB.com

Baton Rouge's LDWF office closing temporarily starting Monday

The Baton Rouge mayor’s office kicked off Saturday’s Juneteenth events with a unity fest at Galvez Plaza. Special session ends; Governor issues statement on legislature's failure to comply with court order. Updated: 15 hours ago. Governor John Bel Edwards has issued a statement on the failure of the...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy