ARTnews

Man Breaks Into Dallas Museum of Art and Smashes Artworks, Including Several Greek Artifacts

Click here to read the full article. A man broke into the Dallas Museum of Art on Wednesday night, significantly damaging several artworks, including three Greek artifacts and a contemporary Native American piece. According to the Dallas Morning News, Brian Hernandez, 21, shattered the museum’s glass entrance with a metal chair. Once inside, he began targeting the collection. Among the casualties of his vandalism was a 6th-century BCE Greek amphora, a ceramic vessel used to store liquids, and a Greek box dated from 450 BCE. Police said Hernandez also destroyed a delicate bowl from ancient Greece decorated with vignettes of Heracles fighting...
InsideHook

Cheech Marin’s Greatest Legacy Might Be His Art Collection

When you think of Cheech Marin, countless highlights from his long career in film and television come to mind — including his work as one half of Cheech & Chong. He’s also done voice work for the Cars series, appeared in several of director Robert Rodriguez’s films and was a co-star in the long-running show Nash Bridges. And that’s not even getting into the fact that he did an impressive job with his appearances on Celebrity Jeopardy! over the years.
Variety

How ‘Evil’ Recreated the 21 Grams Science Experiment From the Early 1900s

Click here to read the full article. The third season of Paramount+ series “Evil” returned on June 12, and the show is darker than ever as it continues to straddle the worlds of science and religion. For the season opener, production designer Ray Kluga transformed an airport hangar in New York into a space for a group of scientists to experiment on dead bodies. The idea was to measure the weight of a soul, a question that goes back to the early 20th century when scientist Duncan MacDougall determined the weight lost after death was 21 grams. Kluga’s biggest challenge was in...
yankodesign.com

Kreoo brings nature’s great art indoors as design objects you can sit on

Zen gardens, whether actual gardens or miniature recreations, have become symbols of calm, relaxing spaces in today’s hectic world. It isn’t just the fine sand that conveys that imagery, and, in fact, the sand is more therapeutic and effective if you actively draw on them rather than just looking at their undulating patterns. A zen garden is almost like a microcosm symbolizing a miniature universe, at least the ideal one from monks’ minds. Every piece and part of that garden symbolizes nature’s true beauty, including the unhewn rocks and large smooth pebbles stacked on top of each other. It’s the latter’s beauty that Kreoo is bringing to homes, rooms, gardens, and poolsides to offer a piece of furniture that is both beautiful, calming, and thought-provoking, all at the same time.
Polygon

A taste of Cuphead’s Delicious Last Course is as challenging and satisfying as ever

Cuphead fans have waited five long years for the game’s expansion, The Delicious Last Course, and it’s finally almost here. The add-on will be released in June on all platforms. One of the expansion’s new bosses, Mortimer Freeze, brings new challenges and new gameplay systems to Cuphead’s style of run-and-gun fun, and Polygon recently spent the better part of an hour trying to take him down at a hands-on event.
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Helps Kulture, 4, & Wave, 9 Mos., Surprise Offset With Breakfast In Bed On Father’s Day: Watch

Cardi B, 29, showed her appreciation for her husband Offset, 30, on Father’s Day and it was so sweet! The rapper, who shares daughter Kulture, 3, and nine-month-old son Wave with the Migos member, surprised him with a big and delicious-looking breakfast in bed, in a new video she posted to her Instagram story on June 19. It included several kinds of breakfast food, including bacon, eggs, potatoes, and more.
CNET

Everything to Know About Dall-E Mini, the Bizarre AI Art Creator

On the internet, nightmare fuel is in no short supply. The latest source is Dall-E Mini, an AI tool capturing attention on social media thanks to the weird, funny and occasionally disturbing images it creates out of text prompts. Dall-E Mini lets you type a short phrase describing an image,...
Gamespot

Friday 'Nite: Three Mysteries Introduced In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 is all about good vibes and celebrating the apparent defeat of the Imagined Order, as we saw in the Chapter 3, Season 2 finale, Collision. Right out of the gate, the island has taken on a whole new vibe. The party atmosphere is a new look for the island, which is so often under duress that loopers may not know what to do with themselves this season--take our suggestion: Ride the roller coster.
yankodesign.com

Neo-Primitive Chair proves nature and artifacts can coexist in harmony

Through the decades, Rimowa has released very distinctive luggage and bag designs, most of which are much-coveted among social media and travel influencers. The famous luggage maker has been seen collaborating with luxury brands, artists, and designers to release interesting pieces and it’s not stopping anytime soon. We have spotted a few memorable ones and even those inspired designs that can be a perfect alternative because Rimowa isn’t exactly cheap. While the most successful collaborations are all with sports or fashion brands like Supreme, Off-White, Anti Social Social Club, and BAPE, there are also a few quieter collabs like this one with Sisan Lee, a South Korean designer and artist who is bent on exploring the relationship between humans, nature, and artifact. Lee believes objects can co-exist with nature in harmony, so he works with different materials to deliver unique items with functions that people can use and enjoy.
Art in America

Documenta 15 Diary: At the Fridericianum and documentaHalle

Click here to read the full article. Nearly everything on view at the Fridericianum and documentaHalle—the two main venues hosting Documenta 15—seems indifferent toward being considered “art.” Ethics are first, then form follows—or is, maybe, an afterthought. The prevalence of works that could be described as social sculpture, relational aesthetics, and archive fever—or simply performances originally staged for small audiences that are now displayed on CRT monitors—suggest that forms of political art from yesteryear are back, or maybe never left. But while the Euro-American figures famous for using these forms were bent on expanding the narrow, Western, modernist definition of what...
Robb Report

Belgian Shoes Teams Up With Artist Boyarde Messenger for Its First-Ever Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. Belgian Shoes would be the last brand you’d ever accuse of hopping on a trend. Save for an early 2020 renovation of its lone store in Midtown Manhattan, close to nothing has changed about the business or its hand-sewn loafers since 1955.  So, at a time when cross-pollination between fashion labels is its zenith, it feels significant that Belgian Shoes has only now landed its first-ever dance partner in the form of London-based artist Boyarde Messenger, founder and creative director of Boyarde Art House. Through this newly launched partnership, customers will be able to...
Fstoppers

How to Plan a Landscape Photoshoot

You can certainly just head out with your camera and create photos as you happen upon interesting scenes or subjects, but when it comes to shooting things like landscapes and cityscapes, planning ahead can really help you get next-level images. This helpful video tutorial features an experienced photographer discussing how he plans a shoot and showing some useful tools to give you a better chance of coming home with the shot you want.
hypebeast.com

A Kind of Guise Launches Souvenir Shop of Handcrafted Items

Germany-based label A Kind of Guise has announced its first-ever Souvenir Shop, a non-profit project that complements the wider collection and supports the label’s influences from craftsmanship, travel and culture. Each season, A Kind of Guise travels the world for inspiration for its collections. These approach is extended with...
