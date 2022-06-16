Through the decades, Rimowa has released very distinctive luggage and bag designs, most of which are much-coveted among social media and travel influencers. The famous luggage maker has been seen collaborating with luxury brands, artists, and designers to release interesting pieces and it’s not stopping anytime soon. We have spotted a few memorable ones and even those inspired designs that can be a perfect alternative because Rimowa isn’t exactly cheap. While the most successful collaborations are all with sports or fashion brands like Supreme, Off-White, Anti Social Social Club, and BAPE, there are also a few quieter collabs like this one with Sisan Lee, a South Korean designer and artist who is bent on exploring the relationship between humans, nature, and artifact. Lee believes objects can co-exist with nature in harmony, so he works with different materials to deliver unique items with functions that people can use and enjoy.

