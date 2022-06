Indiana Families Struggle To Find Baby Formula As Shortage Drags On. INDIANAPOLIS—Indiana families are struggling to find baby formula due to a national shortage. “My daughter’s acid reflux has gotten very bad,” said Sophie Ross, a mother in Danville, Indiana. “She’s constipated, been completely fussy on this other formula that we have no other choice to use because you can’t find anything anymore. You just have to grab what you can.”

