ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

A NOTE FROM THE CEO OF “VISIT EVANSVILLE”

city-countyobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday, June 21 may mark the “official” start of summer, but I feel like the season is already in full swing! We are beating attendance projections at the Evansville Sports Complex this year, and the city’s festivals and special events have been rocking. Opening night of the Evansville Otters was a...

city-countyobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville marks Juneteenth with block party

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — All across the Tri-State, several communities held Juneteenth celebrations, including Evansville. ‘For the People’ marked the holiday with a celebration called Evansville’s 3rd Annual Juneteenth Community Block Party. Today’s celebration was held at Wagner Avenue and Culver Drive. Families enjoyed entertainment, food vendors and craft booths. “Food draws a bigger crowd, and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Spotlight Shines On Summer Camps And Programs At Vincennes University

VINCENNES, Ind., June 16, 2022 – The Vincennes University Board of Trustees during its June 13 meeting in the Shake Learning Resource Center, heard reports from staff and faculty about the robust camps and pre-college programs VU is hosting this summer for youths from throughout Indiana. Many of whom are from communities historically underrepresented in higher education.
VINCENNES, IN
WBKR

Wife of Indiana City Founder Buried Under a Parking Lot

A few blocks east of the Ohio River in downtown Evansville sits a parking lot. On the surface, it looks no different than any of the other many parking lots that dot the downtown landscape. Chances are, if you're a resident, you've driven or walked past this lot on many, many occasions. You may have even parked in it a time or two to attend an event. But, beneath its cracked, blacktop surface, this lot is unlike any other.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Little Thunder Regatta roars over Evansville waters

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — With 40 years of whooshing along local waters, River City Racing is holding its annual 2022 Little Thunder Regatta this weekend. Officials say some of the remote control boats can hit speeds of 75 mph, requiring nets to be set up around the lake for safety. This year’s event is being […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Business
City
Mexico, IN
wevv.com

Juneteenth celebrations happening around the Tri-State

The Juneteenth holiday is approaching, and a number of different celebrations and events are scheduled to take place. Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. It's officially on June 19, but events and celebrations will take place on Friday and Saturday as well.
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

71st National Square Dance Convention® Kicks Off in Evansville June 22

Evansville, IN – June 6, 2022 – More than 2,000 dancers from across the world will meet in Evansville for the 71st National Square Dance Convention® June 22-25. The event will be held at Old National Events Plaza and theDoubleTree by Hilton Evansville. It is the fourth time that Indiana has hosted this prestigious event, and the first time in convention history to be held in Southwestern Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Gov. Holcomb speaks in Evansville about state economy

Handy Fest vendors recovering from windy conditions in Henderson. Handy Fest vendors recovering from windy conditions in Henderson. Ellis Park set to begin construction on Owensboro entertainment venue. Updated: 9 hours ago. Ellis Park set to begin construction on Owensboro entertainment venue. Home built in early 1900s damaged by decades-old...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disc Golf#Square Dancing#Vanderburgh Counties#Bosse Field#Princeton Country Club#Toyota Events Center
WEHT/WTVW

Calling all dads out to celebrate Dad Fest

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Newburgh is throwing a party to celebrate dads on Father’s Day. Dad Fest is happening at Friedman Park on June 19 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. There will be food trucks, inflatables, and “Dad Island.” Dad Island is a dad-only space where any father can stop by a meat station […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Trash pickup is running late in Henderson, but why?

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Things are running behind in Henderson when it comes to trash collection, but there’s a good reason behind it. According to Sanitation Superintendent David Steele, there will be no trash collection on Monday, June 20. Due to the Juneteenth Holiday, trash collection in the City of Henderson and services at the […]
HENDERSON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
New Zealand
Country
Germany
city-countyobserver.com

Women’s golf announces three additions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Following a Missouri Valley Conference Championship in 2021, the momentum continues to build around the University of Evansville women’s golf program. Pieces continue to fall into place for head coach John Andrews, who announced the signing of Destynie Sheridan and Ekaterina “Kate” Petrova to National Letters of Intent to play for UE beginning in the fall of 2022 while Grace Vandenburg will join as a walk-on. “Destynie and Kate will help us right away with their background and experience,” Andrews explained. “Kate has competed in tournaments representing her country throughout Europe while Destynie has won three state championships in her four high school seasons at North. I believe that Grace’s best golf is in front of her. We look forward to having all three ladies ready to go for the fall.”
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Washington Resident Wins Big Jackpot at American Legion

There was a big winner last night in Washington at the American Legion for the Stars & Stripes Jackpot Drawing. The big jackpot was behind #28 and went to Gayla Hopkins of Washington. She was present so she did win the full amount of $27,554. The American Legion will take...
WASHINGTON, IN
wevv.com

Home smashed by tree during severe weather in Evansville

A home in Evansville, Indiana, was badly damaged by a large tree during severe weather that swept through the area on Friday morning. It happened at a home near the intersection of Powell Avenue and Garvin Street. Our 44News crew at the scene could see where the large tree had...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Vanderburgh Humane Society to host "Wag and Drag" event

The Vanderburgh Humane Society (VHS) will be hosting its own Wag and Drag event. The event celebrates Pride Month while also showing off animals who are ready to be adopted. The event is happening Friday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The VHS is located at 400 Millner Industrial Dr....
14news.com

Home built in early 1900s damaged by decades-old tree in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Near Engelbrecht Orchard, a tree limb has gone through the roof of a home, leaving a hole that’s now leaking through the family’s attic. Connie Engelbrecht-Almond tells 14 News she was asleep when the house started shaking. She stayed in her bed until it stopped, then she discovered the hole in her roof.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Lilly King advances to 100m breaststroke final at World Championships

BUDAPEST (WFIE) - Evansville native Lilly King booked her spot in Monday’s final at the World Championships in the 100-meter breaststroke. The five-time Olympic medalist placed eighth overall in the semifinals, clocking in at 1:06.40. Earlier Sunday morning, she clocked in at 1:06.65 to finish seventh overall in the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Watch Wild Video of Powerline Arcing During Evansville Storms on Friday Morning

On Friday morning we saw strong winds and some storms move through the Tri-State area. I don't know about you, but at my house, it was an eventful morning (more on that later). Many folks around the Tri-State started their Friday morning off with power flickers and some even lost power. One person even caught powerlines near their house arcing (which kind of looks like an explosion).
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy