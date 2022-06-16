ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Morales And Vazquez Representing UE In Mexico

city-countyobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE, Ind. – Continuing to represent the University of Evansville on a global stage, Purple Aces head volleyball coach Fernando Morales and fifth-year player Alondra Vazquez are set for the NORCECA Final Four Women’s Qualification...

city-countyobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
city-countyobserver.com

Women’s golf announces three additions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Following a Missouri Valley Conference Championship in 2021, the momentum continues to build around the University of Evansville women’s golf program. Pieces continue to fall into place for head coach John Andrews, who announced the signing of Destynie Sheridan and Ekaterina “Kate” Petrova to National Letters of Intent to play for UE beginning in the fall of 2022 while Grace Vandenburg will join as a walk-on. “Destynie and Kate will help us right away with their background and experience,” Andrews explained. “Kate has competed in tournaments representing her country throughout Europe while Destynie has won three state championships in her four high school seasons at North. I believe that Grace’s best golf is in front of her. We look forward to having all three ladies ready to go for the fall.”
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Spotlight Shines On Summer Camps And Programs At Vincennes University

VINCENNES, Ind., June 16, 2022 – The Vincennes University Board of Trustees during its June 13 meeting in the Shake Learning Resource Center, heard reports from staff and faculty about the robust camps and pre-college programs VU is hosting this summer for youths from throughout Indiana. Many of whom are from communities historically underrepresented in higher education.
VINCENNES, IN
city-countyobserver.com

71st National Square Dance Convention® Kicks Off in Evansville June 22

Evansville, IN – June 6, 2022 – More than 2,000 dancers from across the world will meet in Evansville for the 71st National Square Dance Convention® June 22-25. The event will be held at Old National Events Plaza and theDoubleTree by Hilton Evansville. It is the fourth time that Indiana has hosted this prestigious event, and the first time in convention history to be held in Southwestern Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy