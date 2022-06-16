Morales And Vazquez Representing UE In Mexico

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Following a Missouri Valley Conference Championship in 2021, the momentum continues to build around the University of Evansville women’s golf program. Pieces continue to fall into place for head coach John Andrews, who announced the signing of Destynie Sheridan and Ekaterina “Kate” Petrova to National Letters of Intent to play for UE beginning in the fall of 2022 while Grace Vandenburg will join as a walk-on. “Destynie and Kate will help us right away with their background and experience,” Andrews explained. “Kate has competed in tournaments representing her country throughout Europe while Destynie has won three state championships in her four high school seasons at North. I believe that Grace’s best golf is in front of her. We look forward to having all three ladies ready to go for the fall.”

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO