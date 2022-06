LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Loogootee City Council voted to take down the Pride flags that had been put around town earlier this week, putting an end to a saga that began back in January. Tim and Tracy Brown-Salsman said they first went to city council back at the start of 2022 to ask if […]

