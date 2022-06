The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are resuming recovery efforts for the remains of a Caneyville woman missing since June 2013. Joining in the search for the remains of Melvia Roarx, 28, on Friday are members of the Leitchfield Fire Department, as the sheriff’s office, bloodhounds and Caneyville Fire Department personnel continue to scour a specific area just outside of Caneyville.

