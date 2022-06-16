ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Scientists mapped 16 Psyche at an all-time high resolution of 20 miles per pixel

By Chris Young
 3 days ago
NASA is preparing to explore and analyze an asteroid that could be the ancient core of an early planet.

The Psyche spacecraft will launch later this year and perform a gravity assist around Mars in 2023 before reaching the asteroid 16 Psyche in 2026.

16 Psyche is a large, metal-rich asteroid that was once estimated to contain $700 quintillion worth of heavy metals, though newer readings suggest this may have been wildly overestimated. In any case, there's only one way to truly find out: analyze the asteroid on location.

Still, the Psyche mission team has just provided a highly-detailed map of the asteroid's surface properties to give a better idea of what the mission may uncover, an MIT News report reveals.

16 Psyche: 'Metal-rich asteroids are interesting, enigmatic worlds'

In a paper published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, the team presents their map, which was developed via a combination of observations taken by a large array of ground telescopes in northern Chile, and state-of-the-art simulations.

The map shows large metal-rich regions of the asteroid, as well as a large indentation that appears to have a different surface texture, which could be a crater filled with sand, according to the scientists behind the new study.

It suggests Psyche has surprisingly varied properties. The rocky regions are suggestive of the remains of an ancient mantle, similar to that of Earth, while craters containing metallic material lend weight to the theory that the asteroid experienced eruptions of metallic lava when its ancient core cooled down.

"Psyche's surface is very heterogeneous," explained lead author Saverio Cambioni, the Crosby Distinguished Postdoctoral Fellow in MIT’s Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences (EAPS). "It's an evolved surface, and these maps confirm that metal-rich asteroids are interesting, enigmatic worlds. It's another reason to look forward to the Psyche mission going to the asteroid."

Mapping 16 Psyche at a resolution of 20 miles per pixel

The researchers used the combined power of the 66 radio antennas of the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) in northern Chile to map 16 Psyche at a resolution of approximately 20 miles per pixel.

To put that into perspective, TheSkyLive currently says 16 Psyche is located more than 502 million kilometers (roughly 3.35 Astronomical Units) from Earth. Light takes 27 minutes and 56 seconds to reach us from the asteroid, which is located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

The scientists behind the new study used observations made by ALMA on June 19, 2019, to develop a simulation comparing thermal emissions with the most likely materials to emit the readings observed by ALMA.

"The signals of the ALMA antennas can be combined into a synthetic signal that’s equivalent to a telescope with a diameter of 16 kilometers (10 miles)," co-author Katherine de Kleer, assistant professor of planetary science and astronomy at Caltech, explained. "The larger the telescope, the higher the resolution."

The scientists ran hundreds of simulations to obtain the map they presented in their new study. "We ran these simulations area by area so we could catch differences in surface properties," Cambioni explained.

Once it reaches its destination in 2026, the Psyche spacecraft will spend roughly two years orbiting and taking readings of Psyche's surface. The new study provides a detailed guide of what scientists on the mission should look out for.

Once there, the spacecraft will finally reveal whether 16 Psyche really does contain an incredible wealth of heavy metals. Prospective space mining organizations will no doubt be eager to learn the results. Besides confirming whether vast riches are floating in Psyche's region of space, the mission will also provide a wealth of knowledge with new insight into the role asteroids play in early planetary formation.

#16 Psyche#Earth#Asteroid#Mit News
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots a “Doorway” on Mars

Door-Shaped Fracture Spotted by Curiosity at ‘East Cliffs’. NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its Mast Camera, or Mastcam, to capture this mound of rock nicknamed “East Cliffs” on May 7, 2022, the 3,466th sol, or Martian day, of the mission. The mound, on Mount Sharp, has a number of naturally occurring open fractures – including one roughly 12 inches (30 centimeters) tall and 16 inches (40 centimeters) wide, similar in size to a dog door. These kinds of open fractures are common in bedrock, both on Earth and on Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Indy100

If you can spot the hidden tiger in this optical illusion you are in the top 1 per cent

Who doesn't love a good ol' optical illusion?Well apparently, if you can spot the second tiger in this trippy image, you're in the top one per cent of intelligent people – and it's much more difficult than you think.Asides from the obvious striped cat in the middle of the jungle, there's another "hidden tiger" that's left people scratching their heads.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterTake a look:Found it yet?If you've spotted the hidden tiger in this image, then (apparently) you're smarter than most people.Discussing the importance of optical illusions to better understand our brains, scientists Kim Ransley and...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Archeologists Unearth 2100-Year-Old Burial of Woman on a Bronze ‘Mermaid Bed’

Experts have discovered an antiquity interment of a woman lying on a bronze mattress, located at the northern Greek metropolis of Kozani. It was built during first century B.C. The Discovery of 2100-Year-Old Burial. The observation tower was somewhere close to the northern Greek metropolis of Kozani and goes all...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Nasa video captures helicopter flying on Mars marking milestone for Red Planet exploration

Nasa has shared imagery of a recent flight over Mars in which their rotorcraft flew farther and faster than ever before.The Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s black-and-white navigation camera provided video of its 25th flight, which took place on 18 April.Covering a distance of 2,310 feet (704 meters) at a speed of 12 mph (5.5 meters per second), it was the Red Planet rotorcraft’s longest and fastest flight to date.It first flies over a group of sand ripples and rock fields, before a relatively flat and featureless terrain appears below, providing a good landing spot.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Meet Yamination: the Birmingham-based animation studio making it big in HollywoodPortraits of the Queen projected onto Stonehenge for platinum jubilee celebrationsCrying baby sloth reunited with mother by rescuers in Costa Rica
ASTRONOMY
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE
IFLScience

Scientists Want To Open 830-Million-Year-Old Crystal With Potential Life Inside

Scientists recently announced the tantalizing discovery of ancient prokaryotic and algal cells – which may potentially still be alive – inside an 830-million-year-old rock salt crystal. Now, the researchers have spoken a little bit more about their recent study and suggested they have plans to crack open the crystal in the hope of revealing whether this ancient life is truly still alive.
SCIENCE
